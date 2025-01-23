Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Lily in the Valley



by

Honoré de Balzac



French title: Le Lys dans la vallée

Translated by Peter Bush

Previously translated by Katharine Prescott Wormeley (1891), May Tomlinson (1897), James Waring (1897), and Lucienne Hill (1957)

With an Introduction by Geoffrey O'Brien

Our Assessment:



A- : peculiarly, almost overly romantic tale, very nicely done

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer London Rev. of Books . 23/1/2025 Raymond N. MacKenzie

From the Reviews :

"(A)n outlier in Balzac’s work, and many of the generalisations we make about him won’t easily apply to it. It may be his most Romantic book: more lyrical, subtler and more autobiographical than most of the Comédie humaine. It is much less concerned with chronicling society or asserting the determining effect of economics and environment. (...) Félix’s love for Madame de Mortsauf is expressed and analysed with remarkable and un-Balzacian pastoral lyricism. (...) (A)t the end, the woman to whom this book-length letter has been addressed makes her reply, and what she says in just a few pages makes us want to go back and reconsider everything. It’s a brilliant touch, adding yet another layer to this rich and complex novel" - Raymond N. MacKenzie, London Review of Books

The complete review 's Review :

The Lily in the Valley is presented almost entirely as an account by Félix de Vandenesse, written for the woman he is pursuing, Natalie de Manerville, in response to her demand; as he puts it: "you want my past, and here you have it". Félix admits that: "a ghost dominates my life", and here he unburdens himself, at considerable length. (The novel closes, however, with a letter that Natalie writes in response to Félix's outpouring.) [The novel basically opens and closes with Natalie's name -- Félix's salutation to start the novel; her signature at the end of her letter closing it -- but the first mention is misspelled (as 'Mannerville') in this edition.]

Félix had an unhappy childhood -- "so totally ignored that the servants felt sorry for me", for example. He describes himself as: "small, skinny, and pallid, even in my twenties" and found himself, as he approached adulthood:

Childish in body and old in thought, I had read so much, meditated so much, that metaphysically I was acquainted with life's lofty heights by the time I was on the verge of experiencing the tortuous twists of the gullies and gravelly paths on its plains.

Where could I ever find the words to describe my first six months, when I was constantly prey to enervating ecstasies of a love so packed with pleasure, varied by knowledge that comes with experience, and which conceals its expertise beneath the violence of passion ?

She was mistress of my body. Mme de Mortsauf was wife of my soul.

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 February 2025

About the Author :

The great French author Honoré de Balzac (1799-1850) is best known for his multi-volume 'Human Comedy'.

