the complete review - fiction

The Girl with the Golden Eyes



by

Honoré de Balzac



French title: La fille aux yeux d'or

Translated by Carol Cosman

Also translated by E.P.Robins (1896), George Burnham Ives (1909), Ernest Dowson (1931), Charlotte Mandell (2007), and Peter Collier (2012)

With an Introduction by Robert Alter

The Girl with the Golden Eyes was made into a film in 1961, directed by Jean-Gabriel Albicocco

Our Assessment:



B+ : more of a trifle, by Balzacian standards, but still good fun

The complete review 's Review :

The Girl with the Golden Eyes is a novel of the Paris of Balzac's time -- at least as Balzac saw it. And Balzac saw it very vividly, as he demonstrates in his wonderfully overheated descriptions that he devotes the first quarter of this short novel to; its protagonists Henri de Marsay and the girl with the golden eyes of the title don't even rate a mention here.

As Balzac sums up:

What is the dominant force in this land devoid of customs, beliefs or feelings ? And where do all feelings, all beliefs and customs begin and end ? In gold and pleasure. Use these two words to light your way through this great plaster prison, this hive of black gutters, and follow the twists and turns of the thought that moves it, stirs it, kneads it. Look.

“My dear fellow, we’re all mad about her !” cried Paul. “She comes here sometimes. She’s the girl with the golden eyes -- that’s our name for her. She’s a young woman of around twenty-two, and I saw her here under the Bourbons, but with a woman a hundred thousand times better.”

Henri was at once a dotard, a grown man, and a youth. For him to feel the emotions of true love, he needed, like Lovelace, a Clarissa Harlowe. Without the magical gleam of that unattainable pearl, he was capable of nothing but passions piqued by some Parisian vanity, or some wager with himself to corrupt a certain woman, or escapades that aroused his curiosity.

“All this seems awfully strange to me,” de Marsay said, examining her closely. “Yet despite your bizarre nature you seem to be a good-hearted girl; upon my word, I cannot make heads or tails of you or find the right word to describe you.”

Morality is helpless against a dozen vices that are destroying society but cannot be punished. Another cup ? Upon my honor, man is a clown dancing on the edge of a cliff. We’re told about the immorality of Les Liaisons dangereuses, and some book with the name of a chamber maid. But there is one ghastly, dirty, dreadful, corrupting book that is always open and never closed, the great book of the world -- not to mention another book, a thousand times more dangerous, that consists of everything passed on by word of mouth between men or women behind their fans at the ball.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 July 2025

About the Author :

The great French author Honoré de Balzac (1799-1850) is best known for his multi-volume 'Human Comedy'.

