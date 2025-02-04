Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Near Distance



by

Hanna Stoltenberg



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Norwegian title: Nada

Translated by Wendy H. Gabrielsen

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : strong character- and relationship portrait

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 27/9/2023 John Self TLS . 2/2/2024 J.E.Hanson

From the Reviews :

"This tense novel of loneliness and dissatisfaction made me laugh a lot -- to begin with. (...) Stoltenbergâ€™s elegant prose makes each scene (...) so engaging that it gives plot a bad name." - John Self, The Guardian





"What impresses most is the ease with which the author is able to create an atmosphere of deep discomfort. The story is filled with oddly unsettling scenes, pregnant with meaning and half-buried emotion. In Stoltenberg’s hands everyday situations become nightmarish. (...) Stoltenberg’s prose is coldly descriptive, almost grating in its simplicity, but full of deft, terse observations, skillfully preserved in Wendy H. Gabrielsen’s translation." - Johanne Elster Hanson, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Near Distance centers on fifty-three-year-old Karin, a manager of a jewellery shop. She had gotten pregnant when she was a student, and tried to embrace domestic life with daughter Helene and Helene's father, Erik -- "She was told that life would be different, and that was all she wanted" -- but it doesn't take full hold. She and Erik separate; they share custody for a while, but eventually Helene prefers to stay with her father -- and Karin doesn't seem to mind; she drifts along, in more or less casual relationships -- we eventually learn: "She moved in with various men, but it never lasted long: five years with an unassuming social worker was the longest". Still, decades on, she's not openly bitter or dissatisfied: "Maybe she was stupid to have dropped out of university, pregnant with Helene, yet she's fine with where she ended up".

A brief introductory scene already reveals a great deal about both Karin and her relationship with her daughter, describing how they used to share a smoke:

If Helene asked a question, Karin would sometimes answer honestly about how things were, which she rarely did otherwise. When Helen gave up smoking, she didn't say anything at all. One day she just shook her head when Karin made the sign with her fingers, and after that Karin stopped asking.

She wants to have a good relationship with Helene, she really does, but it's as if they can't agree on what a good relationship means.

'I've never ssaid a word about any of it.' Her bottom lip is quivering, but her eyes are dull and unfocused. It's as though her face is processing two different experiences at once. 'I know you were young, but I was just a little girl.'

'Oh.' Karin is silent for a few seconds. 'Is that what you're thinking about ?' She doesn't know exactly what Helene is referring to, just that she has several accusations in mind. Actually, she's relieved. 'But you turned out fine, didn't you ?' she says.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 February 2025

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Scandinavian literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Norwegian author Hanna Stoltenberg was born in 1989.

- Return to top of the page -