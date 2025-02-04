|
Near Distance
Our Assessment:
B+ : strong character- and relationship portrait
Near Distance centers on fifty-three-year-old Karin, a manager of a jewellery shop.
She had gotten pregnant when she was a student, and tried to embrace domestic life with daughter Helene and Helene's father, Erik -- "She was told that life would be different, and that was all she wanted" -- but it doesn't take full hold.
She and Erik separate; they share custody for a while, but eventually Helene prefers to stay with her father -- and Karin doesn't seem to mind; she drifts along, in more or less casual relationships -- we eventually learn: "She moved in with various men, but it never lasted long: five years with an unassuming social worker was the longest".
Still, decades on, she's not openly bitter or dissatisfied: "Maybe she was stupid to have dropped out of university, pregnant with Helene, yet she's fine with where she ended up".
If Helene asked a question, Karin would sometimes answer honestly about how things were, which she rarely did otherwise. When Helen gave up smoking, she didn't say anything at all. One day she just shook her head when Karin made the sign with her fingers, and after that Karin stopped asking.Focused on a few days in Karin's life, Near Distance flashes back to earlier events as well, slowly rounding out the portrait of Karin. Her own parents separated when she was around ten or eleven -- and her own daughter was twelve when she said she preferred living full-time with her father. Karin has never enjoyed -- or seemed capable of -- much family stability. Typically, too, in the present:
She wants to have a good relationship with Helene, she really does, but it's as if they can't agree on what a good relationship means.But Helene suddenly reaches out here, asking her mother to join her on a weekend-getaway to London: "She doesn't want to experience anything new, she says; that's what she wants to get away from. London is the most neutral place she can think of".
Helene has two young children now, too, but her husband has been having an affair -- part of what draws Helene to London, despite what she claimed, as is the presence of old friends from when she studied in England.
Not all that much happens on their trip -- they go shopping; they go out with Helene's old friends -- but the unspoken and, especially, un-dealt-with remains heavy in the air. Helene is working through some things, but struggles in how to come to grips with them; her mother's presence is, in some respects, helpful but -- as has apparently been the case throughout Karin's life -- Karin more or less simply goes along with things, and thus can't really provide strong, meaningful support.
A nice scene has Helene confront Karin, a bit:
'I've never ssaid a word about any of it.' Her bottom lip is quivering, but her eyes are dull and unfocused. It's as though her face is processing two different experiences at once. 'I know you were young, but I was just a little girl.'Near Distance offers a strong character- and relationship-portrait, with Stoltenberg adroitly conveying, in language and in how she presents the story, Karin and, especially, her difficulties in allowing for and sustaining human connection, trying on some level, but struggling to get beyond that. The scenes from a life add up, in this compact novel, to a complete and yet all-too-human, unfulfilled life.
- M.A.Orthofer, 4 February 2025
Norwegian author Hanna Stoltenberg was born in 1989.
