the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 January 2025

21 January: Thomas Bernhard Research Centre | Sharjah Festival of African Literature


21 January 2025 - Tuesday

Thomas Bernhard Research Centre | Sharjah Festival of African Literature

       Thomas Bernhard Research Centre

       The official opening of the Thomas Bernhard Research Centre is at 18:00 tomorrow.
       The Centre sounds promising:
A key objective of the Thomas Bernhard Research Centre [...] is to create an online research platform that will make the author’s private library accessible and host future digital editions. Furthermore, the first comprehensive translation database of Thomas Bernhard’s complete works is currently being developed.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Sharjah Festival of African Literature

       The Sharjah Festival of African Literature runs 24 to 27 January, featurning Nobel laureates Wole Soyinka and Abdulrazak Gurnah, as well as Chika Unigwe, Tendai Huchu, Nnedi Okorafor, and Jennifer Makumbi; see, for example, Saeed Saeed on Sharjah Festival of African Literature: Key sessions not to miss at The National.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


