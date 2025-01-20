the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
21 January 2025
21 January:
Thomas Bernhard Research Centre | Sharjah Festival of African Literature
21 January 2025
- Tuesday
Thomas Bernhard Research Centre | Sharjah Festival of African Literature
Thomas Bernhard Research Centre
The official opening of the Thomas Bernhard Research Centre is at 18:00 tomorrow.
The Centre sounds promising:
A key objective of the Thomas Bernhard Research Centre [...] is to create an online research platform that will make the author’s private library accessible and host future digital editions.
Furthermore, the first comprehensive translation database of Thomas Bernhard’s complete works is currently being developed.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Sharjah Festival of African Literature
The Sharjah Festival of African Literature runs 24 to 27 January, featurning Nobel laureates Wole Soyinka and Abdulrazak Gurnah, as well as Chika Unigwe, Tendai Huchu, Nnedi Okorafor, and Jennifer Makumbi; see, for example, Saeed Saeed on Sharjah Festival of African Literature: Key sessions not to miss at The National.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
