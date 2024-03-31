Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Traces of Enayat



by

Iman Mersal



Arabic title: في أثر عنايات الزيات

Translated by Robin Moger

With several photographs

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer L'Orient . 3/6/2021 N.L.Aissaoui

From the Reviews :

"Un travail aussi intense que riche qui fait revivre une icône, féministe à son insu. (...) Au fond, il importe peu de connaître les véritables raisons d’une disparition. L’essentiel pour rendre hommage à Enayatt est de reprendre le flambeau légué à celles qui aspirent, comme elle, à vivre libres et qui le clament collectivement haut et fort en souvenir de cet héritage littéraire et tellement politique." - Nadia Leila Aissaoui, L'Orient

Traces of Enayat is an in-search-of-an-author story, as Iman Mersal recounts looking for traces of Enayat al-Zayyat, an Egyptian author who committed suicide when she was just in her mid-twenties, in 1963, and whose only novel, Love and Silence, was only published posthumously in 1967

Mersal first discovered the novel in 1993. Its history was unusual, even beyond its delayed publication -- it was made into both a film and a radio serial in the 1970s, yet: "the novel itself remained entirely absent from every history of twentieth-century Egyptian and Arabic literature". The novel -- and the mystery of the woman behind it -- clearly make a strong impression on Mersal, and eventually she makes a greater effort to learn more about the author and the circumstances around her life, death, and writing -- wondering, however:

Was I running away, escaping my own life by chasing clues into the life of a woman who wrote a single novel and died before she could see it published ? Hadn't I read her novel several times already ? How significant a novel was it anyway ? Enough for me to go searching for its author ? Was it her decision to end her life that drew me to her, or the thought of her unrealized potential ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 31 March 2024

Egyptian-born author Iman Mersal (إيمان مرسال) teaches at the University of Alberta. She was born in 1966.

