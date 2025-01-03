|
There Lives a Young Girl in Me
Our Assessment:
B+ : a fine selection of strong and very personal poetry
The complete review's Review:
There Lives a Young Girl in Me Who Will Not Die is a selection of fifty poems by Tove Ditlevsen first published in eight collections (the last a posthumous one) that appeared between 1939 -- when Ditlevsen was just twenty-one -- and 1978.
No drab or dreary menBut the poem also concludes with a summing-up whose torn atitude is echoed in much that follows, the twenty-one-year-old writing:
So waste your grief on another,In 'Confession' (from a 1961 collection), Ditlevsen offers a revealing self-assessment (though by this point in the collection it's not a surprising or shocking one):
I long for tenderness. For soft words,In 'And It Was a Night like This' she looks back on losing her virginity, when: "one hundred romance novels / were hidden between my legs", and how:
I ended up staying with some man,As the title-poem suggests, the past proves inextricable, still haunting her, whether looking back, as in 'Childhood Street' ("I'll never forget those endless hours, / surrounded by death and decay"), or in the present, as in 'There Lives a Young Girl' where her younger self: "stares back when I look in the mirror, / searching for something she longs to recover". Throughout, too, we find variations on the failure of adults towards children, from her observation that: "you're more likely to hear / the truth from kids / than adults" to her disapproval of "children whom adults dotingly trim into shape" (in 'Children') to the stark portrayal of parents (who: "kneaded and moulded us") and adults in 'Growing Up', which begins:
The doors they pointed atAs she sums up in 'Children': "I loathe the pruning shears upstanding adults wield".
Among the longest poems is 'Lola', where she assumes another identity pretty much only in name ("My name is Lola"), while there is also a sequence of four poems titled 'Self-Portrait', as much here is autobiographical and confessional. The pull of love is strong, but lasting partnership elusive -- she finding herself caught (like all women, she writes), between being: "in love and truly loved" -- and so also, unsurprisingly, she admits: "The best time of my day / is when I am alone".
In her Foreword Olga Ravn notes that much of Ditlevsen's poetry is formally old-fashioned. Much of her poetry is in rhymed verse -- though the translators take a freer hand, explaining in their Note that they: "let the poems guide us" in making their choice what to prioritize from poem to poem -- imagery, rhyme, rhythm. The translations read quite well but it's a shame that this is not a bilingual edition where readers could get a better sense of the originals. (The later poems are in much freer form; presumably the translations of these resemble the originals more closely.)
There Lives a Young Girl in Me Who Will Not Die is an impressive collection, surprisingly consistent in outlook and many of its concerns over the decades, even as the style of the poems changes considerably. It is a very personal collection, and gives a clear, good sense of the poet.
- M.A.Orthofer, 21 January 2025
Danish author Tove Ditlevsen lived 1917 to 1976.
