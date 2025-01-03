Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



There Lives a Young Girl in Me

There Lives a Young Girl in Me

Who Will Not Die



by

Tove Ditlevsen



This selection originally published as Der bor en ung pige i mig, som ikke vil dø (2021)

(2021) A selection of fifty poems from collections first published between 1939 and 1978

Translated by Sophia Hersi Smith and Jennifer Russell

With a Foreword by Olga Ravn

Our Assessment:



B+ : a fine selection of strong and very personal poetry

The Guardian, 3/1/2025, David Wheatley

From the Reviews :

"Bitter and dependable as a black coffee and a cigarette, these are hymns to desolation, disillusion, ennui and abandonment" - David Wheatley, The Guardian

The complete review 's Review :

There Lives a Young Girl in Me Who Will Not Die is a selection of fifty poems by Tove Ditlevsen first published in eight collections (the last a posthumous one) that appeared between 1939 -- when Ditlevsen was just twenty-one -- and 1978.

'Ritual', the first poem, from the 1939 collection, opens: "When I am dead, please lay me / to rest in a jet-black coffin", and the next few poems are titled: 'Anxiety', 'To My Dead Child', and 'The Cruel Years' -- so it is immediately obvious that this isn't the most up-beat of collections. (A suicide at age fifty-eight, Ditlevsen also did not mellow over the years .....). It's not all wallow in darkness -- with 'Ritual' also including the verse:

No drab or dreary men

shall carry my coffin,

give me eleven choir girls

to whisk my corpse away.

So waste your grief on another,

for though I loved life dearly,

I longed to sleep and now I rest

here in my jet-black coffin.

I long for tenderness. For soft words,

from which a lasting comfort grows.

I long for a steadfast kind of love

whose bright flames will never burn out.



But I am not tender. And soft words

cannot thrive in the tracks I leave behind.

My heart taunts those devoted to me.

I pity the soul who seeks respite here.

I ended up staying with some man,

as is so often the case.

I left my heart on a well-worn path,

I have no use for it.

The doors they pointed at

when we asked for the exit

were always locked, or else they were

simply fake.

When they led us to a window,

the garden, the houses, the entire landscape

were painted on the inside of the glass.

They smiled in surprise

at our disappointment.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 January 2025

Tove Ditlevsen at books and writers

The Copenhagen Trilogy Childhood Youth Dependency



See Index of Scandinavian literature

See Index of Poetry

About the Author :

Danish author Tove Ditlevsen lived 1917 to 1976.

