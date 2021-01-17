Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - memoirs

Youth

The Copenhagen Trilogy - II



by

Tove Ditlevsen



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Danish title: Ungdom

The second volume in The Copenhagen Trilogy

Translated by Tiina Nunnally

Originally published in English, together with Childhood, as Early Spring (1985)

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : fine depiction of growing into adulthood, and 1930s Denmark

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian* . 16/10/2020 Liz Jensen Harper's* . 1/2021 Lauren Oyler New Statesman* A+ 21/8/2019 John Self The Observer* A 24/11/2019 Alex Preston The Spectator* . 28/9/2019 Boyd Tonkin The Telegraph* . 1/9/2019 Lucy Scholes TLS* . 20/3/2020 20/3/2020 Lucasta Miller [* review of entire The Copenhagen Trilogy]

Review Consensus :



Very impressed.



From the Reviews :

"In reconstructing her own gaucheness, lack of education and shameless opportunism, Ditlevsen's strength as a writer lies in her militant refusal to present her choices and their consequences -- be they love affairs, backstreet abortions or chronic drug addiction -- through the filters of hindsight or amour-propre ." - Liz Jensen, The Guardian





." - "Throughout the memoirs, normalcy and reality are tense, tortured concepts" - Lauren Oyler, Harper's





"(T)he tone of the second book, Youth , is brighter, even comic at times. (...) Youth is playful, even when delivering great thumps of pain. The focus is close and wider events are mentioned in a way that acknowledges teenage solipsism." - John Self, New Statesman





, is brighter, even comic at times. (...) is playful, even when delivering great thumps of pain. The focus is close and wider events are mentioned in a way that acknowledges teenage solipsism." - "The affectless prose is interrupted by glorious poetical flourishes, and these bursts of lyricism are more than merely ornamental. The books handle time by stepping between the present tense and the past so that, as in the work of Knausgaard, we move kaleidoscopically from minutely observed particularities to the broad sweep of a life." - Alex Preston, The Observer





"Ditlevsen can pivot from hilarity to heartbreak in a trice." - Boyd Tonkin, The Spectator





"There's no overt feminist analysis, but it's hard not to conclude that gender plays a role in Ditlevsen's sense of dislocation and compromised agency, as indeed does class. (...) Discomfitingly, it's her very lack of self-empowerment that empowers her work." - Lucasta Miller, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

In Youth Tove Ditlevsen begins the next stage of her life, after Childhood. She is fourteen, has been confirmed and finished middle school; now it's time to get a job and contribute to the household. The next four years are expected to be one of apprenticeship: she's expected to continue to live at home, but now pay her parents for room and board (and have a curfew); she'll work as a trainee. Understandably, she looks ahead, more eager to leave this in-between stage of her life:

When I turn eighteen, I'll apply for a real office job and no longer work as a trainee. Then I can get a much higher salary. When I turn eighteen the world will be different in every way

Being young is itself temporary, fragile, and ephemeral. You have to get through it -- it has no other meaning.

I will wait to show the book to Viggo F. until tomorrow. Tonight I want to be alone with it, because there's no one who really understands what a miracle it is for me.

I don't need to be supported. I can make a living writing poetry.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 January 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

(* review of entire The Copenhagen Trilogy; ** review of Early Spring)

Tove Ditlevsen at books and writers

The Copenhagen Trilogy Childhood Youth Dependency



See Index of Scandinavian literature

See Index of Biographical works under review

See Index of Series and Sequels under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Danish author Tove Ditlevsen lived 1917 to 1976.

- Return to top of the page -