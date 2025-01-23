

Perversity



by

Francis Carco



Title: Perversity Author: Francis Carco Genre: Novel Written: 1925 (Eng. 1928) Length: 120 pages Original in: French Availability: Perversity - US Perversity - UK Perversity - Canada Perversité - Canada Perversité - France from : Bookshop.org (US)

French title: Perversité

Translated by Jean Rhys

Our Assessment:



B+ : an (intentionally) ugly, dark tale

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Nation . 11/4/1928 C.P.F. The New Republic . 15/8/1928 T.S.Matthews

From the Reviews :

"A lean and ugly bit of naturalism, done in the pseudo-Flaubert manner (...) (T)his book is not half as powerful as its author’s L’Homme Traqué ; but it is distinctly worth reading if only for the genuineness of its prostitutes." - C.P.F., The Nation





; but it is distinctly worth reading if only for the genuineness of its prostitutes." - "In his tale of a modern Paris slum, he guides us expertly among sadists, masochists, and fancy men. The trip is interesting, but confirms our suspicion that the exaggerated sexuality of the French is not as enviable as some of their other qualities. (...) M. Carco has overstepped the bounds of literature. Such roaming in pathological fields has its uses, but for the purposes of the novel it is not only a dubious but an unnecessary business." - T.S.Matthews, The New Republic

The complete review 's Review :

Perversity is a nicely sordid little tale featuring a brother and sister, Emile and Irma -- "nicknamed La Rouque, the Red One, because of the red gold hair which she wore cut short at the nape of her neck". Emile is a clerk in an office; he's been married twice but: "had never given pleasure to a woman". After the failure of his second marriage he had moved into a hotel -- and then: "he suggested to his sister, apparently for motives of economy which she shared, that they should live together, and he settled in her lodgings".

While brother and sister living together might make sense for reasons of economy, the arrangement here poses something more of a challenge because Irma is a prostitute and every time she leads a client to her room they must pass by Emile's closed door. This apparently isn't much of an issue -- Irma makes sure her clients are quiet, and Emile seems indifferent to what she gets up to -- until it isn't, the noise and a new client's talking one night disturbing him in his room. The man spends the night, and in the morning it comes to confrontations, first between brother and sister, and then with the man as well. His name is Bébert, and he easily puts Emile in his humiliating place -- and after this he continues to see Irma, and toy with Emile

Weakling Emile finds himself at the mercy of Bébert, including when Bébert takes him and Bouboule -- "an enormous and red-faced individual", a former boxer who is now a bookmaker -- for a night on the town, despite how ill-equipped, in character and bearing, Emile is for such adventures. Typically, at one point: "Emile said sadly: 'I'd like to go home.'" -- and:

Emile associated the icy winter night and this lifeless and desolate perspective with his own discouragement and the further he advanced, the more worried, broken and helpless he felt.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 January 2025

About the Author :

French author Francis Carco lived 1886 to 1958.

