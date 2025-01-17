

Old Soul



by

Susan Barker



Our Assessment:



B : the parts better than the whole, but satisfyingly concluded

"(A) sweeping work of literary horror that spans the globe yet remains distinctly itchy beneath the skin. (...) The slow-burning tension and lush, atmospheric prose build a creeping sense of dread that lingers long after the final page." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Old Soul is (practically) bookended by two chapters set in Taos County, the first brief one in 1982 and then a longer one set there forty years later. (There is also then a short Epilogue, to fully finish things off.) In between, readers are offered seven 'testimonies', collected and presented by Jake, who travels far and wide to gather them; between each of the testimonies is a chapter that turns to ongoing events in American badlands, the Bisti Wilderness in New Mexico.

The first testimony Jake presents comes from an encounter in Osaka, where he and a fellow-traveler, Mariko, both miss their flight and then have dinner together at the hotel she is staying at. Mariko hasn't had a drink in nine years but they go to the hotel bar after dinner and she has some whiskey and she opens up about her past -- specifically, her twin brother Hiroji, who died eleven years earlier, in 2011 -- and some of what she tells Jake sounds all too familiar to him, reminding him of a close friend of his, Lena, who also died in 2011 -- "and she was saying similar things in the weeks before", like Hiroji. Among the details that really stand out were, as Jake asked: "Were his internal organs the wrong way around ? Reversed ?" -- as both Hiroji and Lena were found to have situs inversus in death, a mirror-shift of the body's organs that is in fact a congenital condition but in these cases only happened when they were close to death. There's also that presence of a mysterious elusive woman around them near their deaths .....

Jake notes that: "For eleven years, the circumstances around Lena's death had haunted and confounded me" -- but now he learns of similar circumstances, and while Mariko does not tell him more, she leaves him a phone number of someone who can, and soon he's tracking down other connections and similar cases.

As slowly becomes clear, there is a woman -- the old soul of the title -- who exerts unusual powers, and around whom there are terrible deaths. They involve her taking or making a picture of the soon-to-be-victim which, when they look at it, seems to drive them to a kind of madness.

The Badlands-sections suggest more of her powers (and weaknesses), as they describe a woman -- clearly the mystery-woman of the other episodes, or someone very much like her -- who takes a young woman named Rosa into the badlands, wanting to photograph her and promising to help her on the path to stardom. Ambitious, rosy-eyed Rosa is convinced of her bright future:

I'm manifesting a hundred thousand subs to the Aurora Rose channel by the end of the year. A millions subs the year after that. I want a number-one podcast, then my own Netflix show.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 January 2025

About the Author :

British author Susan Barker was born in 1978.

