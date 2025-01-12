the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 - 12 January 2025
11 January:
de Boon shortlists | Prix Naissance d'une œuvre finalists | Book cafes in ... Riyadh
go to weblog
12 January:
Alexis Wright profile | Surendra Mohan Pathak Q & A | Strange Pictures review
return to main archive
12 January 2025
- Sunday
Alexis Wright profile | Surendra Mohan Pathak Q & A | Strange Pictures review
Alexis Wright profile
At The Guardian Sian Cain profiles the author, in ‘I didn’t want to fit in a box of what an Aboriginal person should write’: how Alexis Wright found her voice.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Surendra Mohan Pathak Q & A
In the Financial Express Garima Sadhwani has a Q & A with the The 65 Lakh Heist-author, in ‘Despite selling well, crime literature has been looked down upon’: Writer Surendra Mohan Pathak.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Strange Pictures review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Uketsu's novel, Strange Pictures.
This was a huge bestseller in Japan, and is now appearing in English (and many, many other languages); I'm curious to see how well it does abroad.
(The appeal should translate fairly well, even if Uketsu doesn't have the same YouTube-reach in foreign markets as he does in his domestic one.)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
11 January 2025
- Saturday
de Boon shortlists | Prix Naissance d'une œuvre finalists
Book cafes in ... Riyadh
de Boon shortlists
They've announced the shortlists for this year's de Boon Prize -- a Flemish prize for Dutch-language literature and, at €50,000 for the winner in each of the two categories -- fiction/non and children's/YA literature -- one of the top three Dutch-language book prizes.
The winners will be announced 25 March.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Prix Naissance d'une œuvre finalists
They've announced the seven authors for this year's prix Naissance d'une œuvre, a French award for the best fourth, fifth, or sixth novel by an author.
The winner of this €20,000 prize will be announced 21 May.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Book cafes in ... Riyadh
At Arab News Waad Hussain reports on Riyadh's literary havens: Where coffee meets the love of books,
These look pretty nice -- but not necessarily what I would have expected/hoped to find in Saudi Arabia.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (1 - 10 January 2025)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2025 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links