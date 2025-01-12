the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
11 - 12 January 2025

11 January: de Boon shortlists | Prix Naissance d'une œuvre finalists | Book cafes in ... Riyadh
12 January: Alexis Wright profile | Surendra Mohan Pathak Q & A | Strange Pictures review

12 January 2025 - Sunday

Alexis Wright profile | Surendra Mohan Pathak Q & A | Strange Pictures review

       Alexis Wright profile

       At The Guardian Sian Cain profiles the author, in ‘I didn’t want to fit in a box of what an Aboriginal person should write’: how Alexis Wright found her voice.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       Surendra Mohan Pathak Q & A

       In the Financial Express Garima Sadhwani has a Q & A with the The 65 Lakh Heist-author, in ‘Despite selling well, crime literature has been looked down upon’: Writer Surendra Mohan Pathak.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       Strange Pictures review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Uketsu's novel, Strange Pictures.

       This was a huge bestseller in Japan, and is now appearing in English (and many, many other languages); I'm curious to see how well it does abroad. (The appeal should translate fairly well, even if Uketsu doesn't have the same YouTube-reach in foreign markets as he does in his domestic one.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


11 January 2025 - Saturday

de Boon shortlists | Prix Naissance d'une œuvre finalists
Book cafes in ... Riyadh

       de Boon shortlists

       They've announced the shortlists for this year's de Boon Prize -- a Flemish prize for Dutch-language literature and, at €50,000 for the winner in each of the two categories -- fiction/non and children's/YA literature -- one of the top three Dutch-language book prizes.
       The winners will be announced 25 March.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       Prix Naissance d'une œuvre finalists

       They've announced the seven authors for this year's prix Naissance d'une œuvre, a French award for the best fourth, fifth, or sixth novel by an author.
       The winner of this €20,000 prize will be announced 21 May.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       Book cafes in ... Riyadh

       At Arab News Waad Hussain reports on Riyadh's literary havens: Where coffee meets the love of books,
       These look pretty nice -- but not necessarily what I would have expected/hoped to find in Saudi Arabia.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


