the complete review - fiction

Ballerina



Patrick Modiano



French title: La danseuse

Translated by Mark Polizzotti

B : fine if familiar Modianoesque pirouettes and ambience

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 8/10/2023 Denis Cosnard TLS . 1/3/2024 Amanda Dennis

"The author writes in his characteristically fragmentary, nonchronological vignettes. And in characteristic Modiano fashion La Danseuse insists that the past is recoverable; its conclusion celebrates an "eternal present". (...) The tension between a past full of mystery and uncertainty, and a present levelled by the identical backpacks and roller suitcases of tourists, drives and energizes this compelling novel." - Amanda Dennis, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



In Ballerina Patrick Modiano turns yet again to his days of young adulthood, when he was still trying to find some hold and purpose. He sums it up as: "the most uncertain period of my life" and once again, in present-day Paris -- now: "a city so changed that it no longer contained any memories for me" -- finds chapters and figures from this past catching up with him: "images began coming back to me, in snatches, from a long-distant period of my life".

Adrift, the young narrator found in the unnamed ballerina of the title someone who suggested possible ways forward, the discipline that dance required and that she devoted to it inspiring him:

I do believe that the example the ballerina set, without my fully realizing it, incited in me to gradually change my behavior and shed the uncertainty and nothingness that filled me.

I'd very much like to know what became of him. I did some research over the following years, but I didn't know his family name, he who had no family.

Time, which has blurred faces, has also erased reference points. All that remains are a few puzzle pieces, forever disconnected.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 January 2025

Nobel Prize in Literature, 2014

Patrick Modiano at books and writers

French author Patrick Modiano was born in 1945. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2014.

