the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

1 January 2025
- Wednesday
2024 translations from ... Chinese
At Paper Republic they have their 2024 Roll-Call of Chinese Literature in English Translation -- a useful overview.
2024 translations from ... Indian languages
At Scroll.in they collect Chittajit Mitra's tweets, in A reader compiled a list of 103 Indian language books translated into English and published in 2024 -- a bit unwieldy, in this presentation, but also a useful resource.
It's frustrating, however, how few of these are readily available/distributed in the US/UK .....
2025
The complete review celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2024, so that was ... something.
And, yes, it's back (or rather continuing) in 2025 -- puttering along as always
For a variety of reasons, reviewing slowed down some over the course of the year -- only 121 titles were reviewed -- and that slower pace will continue into 2025 (though hopefully things will pick up at some point later in the year; long-term, I should get fully back on track eventually -- but it'll be a while).
But on the whole don't expect much change at the site .....
(I don't really need to say that, do I ?
Longtime readers are surely well aware that I'm not really big on change .....)
The quality of Google's search results -- still the only ones that matter -- has degraded further (to really quite abysmal levels), and they've been terrible for the site (both in terms of finding pages to link to as well as in listing (usually far, far down on results-lists) complete review-pages) for all of 2024, and I don't see that changing (which means less exposure for, less traffic to, less interest in, less engagement with the site).
Among the consequences is a shift in the percentage of users finding their way to the site via the backlist (searching for information about specific titles) to those coming, as it were, through the front door -- i.e. checking in on 'what's new at the complete review' or via the postings about new reviews at this Literary Saloon -- a shift back to the way traffic came to the site in its earliest days .....
(This has led to a great decline in total traffic, since the number of regular users checking on 'what's new' and regularly visiting the Literary Saloon hasn't changed significantly in ages, while the occasional visitor coming via the backlist -- making up the bulk of traffic for at least the past fifteen years -- has largely been lost.)
All the (fairly depressing) 2024 site statistics will be up in a few days.
While 2025 promises political chaos (and everything that goes with it) pretty much everywhere, I remain hopeful that at least the reading will be good: the pile of books (old and new) I'm looking forward to is already looking good, and I feel very optimistic that I'll be able to cover a nice selection of interesting titles.
(Logistics will be an issue for a while, but the reading and reviewing will get done !)
Glad to see you're here for (at least the start of) a new year as well -- and I wish all my readers a great new year, filled with an abundance of good books and much good reading !
