the complete review - fiction

The Place of Shells



by

Ishizawa Mai



Japanese title: 貝に続く場所にて

Translated by Polly Barton

Akutagawa Prize, 2021 (I)

Our Assessment:



B+ : overwrought but impressive

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 13/11/2024 .

From the Reviews :

"(S)olemn if nebulous (.....) Though the story’s dreamy lyricism sometimes slips into imprecision (...), Ishizawa sustains an incantatory mood, and she offers plenty of bewitching descriptions of artworks. This has its moments." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

The narrator of The Place of Shells is a Japanese student working on her PhD in Art History in Germany, at the University of Göttingen. She has been here since 2017; the novel is set in the summer of 2020, and begins with her waiting at the train station for an old acquaintance from Japan, Nomiya, to arrive. Nomiya had studied Art History in Japan at the same university where the narrator got her MA. She remembers a conversation they had early in 2011, about what he might write his final-year undergraduate dissertation on -- but: "Less than two weeks later, he was swallowed up by the sea", one of the thousands who died in the tsunami that came in the wake of the Tōhoku earthquake.

So who does the narrator meet ? Well, she describes him as a ghost, and questions his corporeality throughout -- and yet he seems real enough. So, for example, when she meets him:

I felt a sense of relief to see the solidity of the form he took -- solid enough, in fact, that the sun didn't shine through him. He may have been dead, but he still cast a shadow at his feet.

The reason it was left unsaid wasn't because I was living and he was dead. Rather, it was because of this indirectness of my stance, my sense of distance from the sea and the nuclear power plant. My perspective lay perpetually outside of the frame.

This wasn't by anything as simple as Nomiya being a ghost -- rather, the ghost seemed to be the scenes of the city summoned between his words.

If the issue in the forest was spatial in nature, then the focus in the city to the west was temporal. Fragments of the past had started popping up in town.

Like a multiple-exposure photograph, the city was projecting its memories onto itself. yet these scraps of memories were also diluted, like an inferior mirage.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 January 2025

:

New Durections publicity page

Kodansha publicity page

See Index of Japanese literature

Index of Akutagawa Prize-winning works under review

About the Author :

Japanese author Ishizawa Mai (石沢麻依) was borni in 1980.

