the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 December 2024
21 December:
Barry Malzberg (1939-2024) | Arabic literature in English translation | Physics and fiction | About End of the World and Hard-Boiled Wonderland
21 December 2024
- Saturday
Barry Malzberg (1939-2024) | Arabic literature in English translation
Physics and fiction | About End of the World and Hard-Boiled Wonderland
Barry Malzberg (1939-2024)
American author Barry N. Malzberg has passed away; see, for example, the report at Locus.
Only three of his books are under review at the complete review, but I have, and should be getting to, more:
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Arabic literature in English translation
At The New Arab Sarah Shaffi considers The lack of Arabic literature in English translation (and why it matters)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Physics and fiction
At Aeon Joshua Roebke finds: 'By testing the boundaries of reality, Spanish-language authors have created a sublime counterpart to experimental physics', in Laboratories of the impossible.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
About End of the World and Hard-Boiled Wonderland
There's an interesting titbit about Jay Rubin's recently released re-translation of Murakami Haruki's classic novel, End of the World and Hard-Boiled Wonderland, in Kris Kosaka's review in The Japan Times:
Although the novel is definitely a fan favorite, this new translation was not actually intended for commercial distribution.
Which helps explain why Rubin's Afterword is dated 22 October 2021, long before it was finally published.
“When Murakami asked me to do it, he took me by surprise,” Rubin says.
“But we were not thinking of a publication. He was thinking of the opening of the new Haruki Murakami Library in Waseda (University).
He wanted me to produce an uncut translation that could be on file there, and I thought that was a fine idea.”
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
