the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

Bluesky

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 December 2024

21 December: Barry Malzberg (1939-2024) | Arabic literature in English translation | Physics and fiction | About End of the World and Hard-Boiled Wonderland


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 December 2024 - Saturday

Barry Malzberg (1939-2024) | Arabic literature in English translation
Physics and fiction | About End of the World and Hard-Boiled Wonderland

       Barry Malzberg (1939-2024)

       American author Barry N. Malzberg has passed away; see, for example, the report at Locus.

       Only three of his books are under review at the complete review, but I have, and should be getting to, more:
(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Arabic literature in English translation

       At The New Arab Sarah Shaffi considers The lack of Arabic literature in English translation (and why it matters)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Physics and fiction

       At Aeon Joshua Roebke finds: 'By testing the boundaries of reality, Spanish-language authors have created a sublime counterpart to experimental physics', in Laboratories of the impossible.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       About End of the World and Hard-Boiled Wonderland

       There's an interesting titbit about Jay Rubin's recently released re-translation of Murakami Haruki's classic novel, End of the World and Hard-Boiled Wonderland, in Kris Kosaka's review in The Japan Times:
Although the novel is definitely a fan favorite, this new translation was not actually intended for commercial distribution.

“When Murakami asked me to do it, he took me by surprise,” Rubin says. “But we were not thinking of a publication. He was thinking of the opening of the new Haruki Murakami Library in Waseda (University). He wanted me to produce an uncut translation that could be on file there, and I thought that was a fine idea.”
       Which helps explain why Rubin's Afterword is dated 22 October 2021, long before it was finally published.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 December 2024)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2024 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links