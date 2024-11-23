Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - philosophy / travel

Naples 1925



by

Martin Mittelmeier



German title: Adorno in Neapel

Translated by Shelley Frisch

There is a small-print clarification on the copyright page, that: "The text was specially adapted for this edition in a joint work by the author, translator, and editor."

With twenty-two photographs

Our Assessment:



C : interesting bits and pieces, but doesn't add up

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer NZZ . 27/11/2013 Sandra Lehmann The New Yorker . 2/12/2024 Thomas Meaney TLS . 7/2/2014 Ben Hutchinson Wall St. Journal . 8/11/2024 Dominic Green Die Zeit . 26/9/2013 Gisela von Wysocki

From the Reviews :

"Mittelmeiers Verfahren überzeugt vor allem, wo der Autor nachzeichnet, wie dies Konzept aus der Erfahrung mit Porosität gewonnen wird. (...) Die eigentliche Schwäche des Buches ist weniger dessen mangelnde methodische Stringenz, sondern dass es ihm nicht gelingt, die Dringlichkeit mitzuteilen, mit der Adorno und seine Mitstreiter dachten." - Sandra Lehmann, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"(A) kind of intellectual history by way of Vitamin D synthesis. He examines how this group of thinkers was changed by the Italian environment. (...) The concept of porosity might seem like a wispy metaphor for the kind of comprehensive operation that Benjamin and Lācis -- as well as Adorno and their other companions -- wanted to perform on European philosophy and art. Mittelmeier does not help matters with exaggerated claims on behalf of tuff (.....) It is always summer in these books, which seem aimed at German feuilleton readers who like to have a little Kant or Adorno with their morning coffee. (...) It may be diverting to consider how the lack of hierarchies in the streets of Naples influenced Adorno’s thorny syntax, but Naples 1925 makes Adorno and his companions into much more comforting figures than they need to be." - Thomas Meaney, The New Yorker





makes Adorno and his companions into much more comforting figures than they need to be." - "Combining philosophical exegesis with intellectual and cultural history, he sets out to show that the Gulf of Naples -- its topography, its characters and its history -- had a formative and enduring effect on Adorno's thought. In a seductively simple move, Mittelmeier takes Adorno's images literally, linking them to the striking landscape of the Neapolitan region. (...) The concept of the constellation can be (and has been) extended into near meaninglessness, so the attempt to give it geological traction is to be welcomed. (...) One's response to this book will inevitably depend on how convincing one finds the more speculative moments. (...) (T)his is an attractive, elegantly written book, synthesizing philosophical criticism with intellectual history to produce a fresh perspective on a familiar body of work." - Ben Hutchinson, Times Literary Supplement





"Reading Adorno, however, is like chewing gravel. Despite these inherent limitations, Naples 1925 is surprisingly well-written --and well-translated from the German by Shelley Frisch. Mr. Mittelmeier’s book will interest Frankfurt fans, intellectual historians and philosophical masochists. (...) These are the makings of a revealing and mildly absurd group biography. (...) Mr. Mittelmeier has achieved the impossible. He has found the funny side of the Frankfurt School." - Dominic Green, Wall Street Journal





is surprisingly well-written --and well-translated from the German by Shelley Frisch. Mr. Mittelmeier’s book will interest Frankfurt fans, intellectual historians and philosophical masochists. (...) These are the makings of a revealing and mildly absurd group biography. (...) Mr. Mittelmeier has achieved the impossible. He has found the funny side of the Frankfurt School." - "Man kann hier von Tableaux vivants, von lebenden Bildern sprechen, die den Schriften des Frankfurter Philosophen den Charakter groß angelegter Performances geben. Hätte das Buch sich doch auf der Höhe einer solch brillanten Gedanken-Inszenierung halten können ! Und würde es doch nicht so restlos dem Faszinosum erlegen sein, mit der Formidee der neapolitanischen Konstellation eine Art Passepartout in den Händen zu halten !" - Gisela von Wysocki, Die Zeit

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Martin Mittelmeier at one point in Naples 1925 sums up:

In September 1925, four young manic readers met up somewhere in Naples. They were all just learning to use the surface of their surroundings to analyze the world around them and to discern how a better one might be created.

After World War II, after the experience of National Socialism and amid the perils of the Cold War, Naples in the 1920s seemed surreally distant to Adorno.

Building and action interpenetrate in the courtyards, arcades, and stairways. In everything they preserve the scope to become a theater of new, unforeseen constellations.

Once identified, the concept of porosity extended well beyond construction and architecture and became a descriptor for all everyday phenomena that Benjamin and Lacis observed. Every depiction in the Naples text is infused with this principle.

Horkheimer and Adorno finally seized the opportunity to merge their writing styles and achieve this product of inexorable verve. They wrote Dialectic of Enlightenment together on the West Coast, about a twenty-minute drive west of downtown Los Angeles, in an area that an ingenious realtor dubbed the "California Riviera." Its street names -- San Remo Drive, Monaco Drive -- appealed to many European immigrants who associated these names with their dream destinations. The resulting geographical hodgepodge also superimposed a faux Gulf of Naples on the area. Napoli, Capri, and Sorrento Drive intermingled with the southern French network of roads, and Lion Feuchtwanger and Thomas Mann lived on Amalfi Drive before moving into their villas (which today serve as scholarly residences). Hanns Eisler, with whom Adorno wrote the book Composing for Films (Komposition für den Film), also lived on Amalfi Drive, number 689.

(see also the note below)

Due to the sparse selection of actual postcards, we have to look to Adorno's imaginary postcards to "see" which sort of card he would have chosen, given the chance.

[Note: that a small note on the copyright page reveals that: "The text was specially adapted for this edition in a joint work by the author, translator, and editor," and a cursory check (using Amazon's 'Read sample'-preview; I have not seen the complete original text) shows that the original German edition has considerably many more pages (about 250 of text, compared to less than 140 in this English edition) and quite a few more chapters; a look at the opening sections of the German edition as well as the chapter-titles suggest the original was a rather more far-reaching work; in these early bits and outline it certainly looks like a more promising one. Something -- chunks, in fact -- were definitely lost somewhere in the translation process, and Naples 1925 shapes up to be a quite different work than Adorno in Neapel (something to also take into account when considering the reviews of these two different editions).]

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 November 2024

:

About the Author :

German author Martin Mittelmeier was born in 1971.

