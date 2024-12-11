the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
11 December 2024
11 December:
WLT's 75 Notable Translations of 2024 | Translation in ... Iran | FT Business Book Prize | Gordon Burn Prize longlist | Booker Prize judges | Han Kang's Nobel diploma
WLT's 75 Notable Translations of 2024
They've announced World Literature Today's 75 Notable Translations of 2024 -- an always useful overview of many of this year's significant translations into English.
A lot of these are under review at the complete review; among the titles I'm surprised are missing are Augusto Monterroso's The Rest is Silence (just out yesterday !) and both new Murakami-translations (The City and its Uncertain Walls and End of the World and Hard-Boiled Wonderland).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Translation in ... Iran
A fascinating piece by Amir Ahmadi Arian in the new Yale Review explores the question: 'Was Iran's most famous translator secretly its most prolific author ?', as Arian goes In Search of Zabihollah Mansouri -- making the case: "that blurring the boundary between translation and authorship is sometimes a good thing, and that we should leave room for unorthodox philosophies of translation".
Mansouri lived 1897 to 1986, and was a prolific -- but also apparently very *free* -- translator, with Arian noting:
The central question of Mansouri's career, though, is this: What, exactly, was that contribution ?
It certainly wasn't providing Iranian readers with accurate translations of Western texts.
(Another article on Mansouri, by Kambiz Mahmoodzadeh and Mahdi Vahedikia, seems to also get at the gist: Zabihollah Mansouri and the Enigma of Pseudotranslating (abstract; article not freely accessible).)
But, after all, as Arian points out:
Throughout history, many translators have concerned themselves more with broadening the horizons of their native tongue or lucidly communicating ideas they themselves found helpful than with faithfully translating a given text.
(Longtime readers of the site know, of course, where on the furthest edge of the spectrum regarding this debate I stand .....)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
FT Business Book Prize
They've announced the winner of this year's Financial Times and Schroders Business Book of the Year Award, and it is Supremacy, by Parmy Olson.
I haven't seen this yet, but see the publicity pages for St. Martin's Press and Macmillan Business, or get your copy at Amazon.com, Bookshop.org, or Amazon.co.uk.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Gordon Burn Prize longlist
New Writing North has announced the longlist for the 2025 Gordon Burn Prize, open to books in all genres and recognizing: "exceptional writing which has an unconventional perspective, style or subject matter and often defies easy categorisation"
The winner will be announced 6 March 2025.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Booker Prize judges
They've announced the judges for the 2025 Booker Prize.
Roddy Doyle will chair the judging panel, and the other judges are: Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀, Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Power, and Kiley Reid.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Han Kang's Nobel diploma
They had the big Nobel Prize ceremony (and then banquet) yesterday, with the laureates receiving their medals and diplomas -- including, of course, Literature-laureate Han Kang:
I don't know why the Literature laureates in the past few years haven't gotten the illustrated diplomas that everyone else gets (and they used to); see the Nobel site's gallery for a lot of samples.
(Even Dylan got a picture on his.)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
