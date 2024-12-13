

Runaway Horses



by

Carlo Fruttero

and

Franco Lucentini



Italian title: Il Palio delle contrade morte

Translated by Gregory Dowling

Our Assessment:



B : unusual but appealing Siena-mystery

Better known as chroniclers of Turin, the writing team of Fruttero & Lucentini here turn their attention to Siena -- though even the protagonists of Runaway Horses, Avvocato Lorenzo (Enzo) Maggioni and his wife, Valeria, wind up making a stop there more or less by accident. They had been on their way from Milan to visit Valeria's brother's farm, located between Arezzo and Siena, when they got sidetracked and waylaid in a bad storm, winding up at the door of a villa where they were then taken in and then invited to spend the night; they accepted, and soon find themselves caught up in rather more than they could have anticipated.

Siena is famous for the Palio, a horse race conducted in the city center twice a year, on 2 July and 16 August, and the Maggionis hit town just as preparations are under way for the second running.

Covering some three days, Runaway Horses shifts back and forth between present and near past in its chapters. It opens with Enzo Maggioni looking out over the Piazza del Campo at the procession leading up to the Palio; his wife is also a spectator, from a different vantage point, with Enzo occasionally picking her out of the crowd through a pair of binoculars. He'd never been to the Palio -- indeed:

The Palio was for him just another of those folkloristic events that take place in many cities, consisting of ten per cent tradition (more or less spurious) and ninety per cent tourism; he would never have imagined that his wife Valeria and he might end up involved in it. To what extent, in exactly what way, he doesn't yet know. But he has some clues, some strong suspicions.

Three days of doubt, he thinks will be disentangled in three circuits of the track. It will be the Palio of Revelations, all yet to be run. One will prevail.

In the remaining fifteen, twenty seconds, the lawyer meditates on his average destiny, on the probabilities that a couple like them should have stumbled into such an extraordinary adventure, and he realizes that the figures don't add up, that too many things still fail to persuade him, that the winning revelation is still concealed in the thick of the panting throng, among death and passion and Scattomints and Coca-Cola, among carabinieri, gardeners, ants dishwashers, banners, palaces, ancient customs, X-100 tyres...

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 December 2024

About the Authors :

Italian authors Carlo Fruttero (1926-2012) and Franco Lucentini (1920-2002) collaborated on numerous popular works of fiction.

