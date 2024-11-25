

The Rest is Silence



by

Augusto Monterroso



Spanish title: Lo demás es silencio

Translated and with Notes by Aaron Kerner

With an Introduction by Dustin Illingworth

Our Assessment:



A- : well-conceived and put together, and good fun

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer World Lit. Today . Winter/1997 Naomi Lindstrom

From the Reviews :

"(A) full-length novel, Lo demás es silencio, which showcases the author's gift for cruel imitations of inept verbal expression." - Naomi Lindstrom, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

The Rest is Silence bears little resemblance to a traditional novel. It is presented as a Festschrift for Eduardo Torres, a locally prominent littérateur in (fictional) San Blas, Mexico, -- "that big city with all the charm of a small town, and vice versa" -- where he writes a column for the Sunday Cultural Supplement of El Heraldo de san Blas.

The novel's title is also its epigraph, the Hamlet-quote suggesting that this volume might be considered complete, saying all there is to say about Torres. It's also the first hint of the games Monterroso plays, as the quote here is (wrongly) presented as taken from The Tempest (though that's also an appropriate play to keep in mind as Torres is presented here). The volume-proper then begins with an Epigraph -- "Composed by Torres himself, it will one day be engraved upon his tombstone", though he is still very much alive when this collection in his honor is put together (and, indeed, signed off on the book, its editor submitting it to him for approval before publication). Four parts then follow: 'Tributes'; selections from Torres' work; a selection of: 'Aphorisms, Maxims, etc.'; and a sonnet and analysis thereof. Torres also has to have the last word, so there is then also a short 'Addendum' -- 'A Final Point' made by Torres. Completing the volume is an 'Index of Names', as well as a two-page 'Bibliography' (and a list of 'Abbreviations Used in this Book') -- all giving the volume a quite convincing would-be scholarly veneer.

The first of the tributes describes a scene in which Torres is practically begged to stand as candidate for the local governorship -- though the master declines. In other tributes his brother suggests that: "everything there is to say about E.Torres has most likely been said already", while his 'valet-secretary' suggests he is: "a man already too well-known, respected, and reviled in that miserable town for me to need to list his merits or eulogize his work" (while then also noting that: "the opinion currently held of him by the general public makes it impossible to say with any certainty whether at bottom the doctor was a vulgarian, a humorist, a sage, or a fool"). His wife weighs in, too -- noting that sometimes: "when I woke up and stretched I'd feel something strange and hard there between the two of us, and it was usually a volume of some novel, even Cervantes". The picture is of a man obsessed with reading and writing -- he studied law, too, but had no interest in practicing it --, admirable, of course, but they all also damn with their expressions of carefully qualified praise.

Among the selection of Torres' own work then is, for example, a brief piece on 'A New Edition of the Quixote' -- complete with a reader's letter to the editor (or rather 'Carta Censoria') in response, expressing shock that a piece: "so plagued with ridiculous errors" (then enumerated) could be published. Torres also takes on translation, in 'Translators and Traitors' -- amusingly using as an example Christian Morgenstern's wordless visual poem, Fisches Nachtgesang (and offering two translations for comparison, a literal and a spiritual version ...).

Torres' 'A Writer's Decalogue' has him offering his advice to would-be writers, such as:

Seventh. Never pursue success. Success undid Cervantes, who was an excellent novelist until he published the Quixote. Though success is always inevitable, be sure to screw up from time to time regardless, so as to generate sympathy among your friends.

Eleventh. Never forget the feelings of your readers. Generally speaking, feelings are all they have; not like you, who lack them entirely, otherwise you would never have tried to get into this profession.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 November 2024

:

Index of Latin and South American literature at the complete review

Other books from New York Review Books

About the Author :

Augusto Monterroso, Guatemalan author, born in 1921 in Honduras, resident of Mexico since 1956. Winner of the Mexican Xavier Villaurrutia Prize in 1996 and the Prince of Asturias Award for Letters 2000. He died 7 February 2003.

