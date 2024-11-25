|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The Rest is Silence
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
A- : well-conceived and put together, and good fun
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
The Rest is Silence bears little resemblance to a traditional novel.
It is presented as a Festschrift for Eduardo Torres, a locally prominent littérateur in (fictional) San Blas, Mexico, -- "that big city with all the charm of a small town, and vice versa" -- where he writes a column for the Sunday Cultural Supplement of El Heraldo de san Blas.
Seventh. Never pursue success. Success undid Cervantes, who was an excellent novelist until he published the Quixote. Though success is always inevitable, be sure to screw up from time to time regardless, so as to generate sympathy among your friends.Or:
Eleventh. Never forget the feelings of your readers. Generally speaking, feelings are all they have; not like you, who lack them entirely, otherwise you would never have tried to get into this profession.And, yes, Torres' decalogue is a list of twelve commandments -- supernumerary, so Torres, so that: "everyone can choose the ten that suit them, discarding two as they wish".
An address given at a continental Congress of Writers offers another itemized list -- twenty-six commandments here, suggesting more of Torres' vision of the literary life and world, including the aspirational ("That we choose 'To write is to live' as our motto") as well as showing also a fixation on the male/female divide (though suggesting, for example, also: "That as an elementary courtesy, every book written by a female writer should be read before any book written by a male writer"). A collection of aphorisms and the like then offers pithy thoughts also on more general subjects -- "The best way to avoid death has always been to try to remain alive for as long as possible, provided of course that you don't make an effort so strenuous as to undermine the original idea", for example -- though also offering some literary advice (notably: "Poet, don't give your book away; destroy it yourself").
There's also some literary (self-)reflection -- not least with Torres turning the tables on his creator , as it were, in 'Of Animals and Men', a review-essay on Monterroso's collection, The Black Sheep, amusingly having Torres judge the (true) master. In the final section then, a sonnet is presented -- 'The Burro of San Blas (Or, There's Always a Bigger Ass)' -- and then an essay -- "an impromptu contribution of unknown provenance" -- analyzing it in a 'play of mirrors' on the idea of authorship, reflecting also the game being played with and in this entire volume.
A master of the short form, Monterroso's 'novel' is something of an assemblage of small and quite varied pieces -- a cleverly presented volume not so much of variations in form (though it is that too) but variations on a man, making for a full picture of this comic-serious figure. Monterroso doesn't go mainly for broad humor here; rather, he pricks at Torres with small, effective jabs -- from all angles. There are some inspired ideas here, and some of the pieces are exceptionally well-turned, but it's all good fun -- and well-dosed variety, as he doesn't rely on any one trick or approach for too long.
The smaller touches, from the footnotes to the Index of Names and the Bibliography also show how attentive to detail Monterroso is, and The Rest is Silence is a beautiful piece of work -- a 'joke', but one that is meticulously, elaborately, and thoughtfully conceived and put together.
- M.A.Orthofer, 25 November 2024
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Augusto Monterroso, Guatemalan author, born in 1921 in Honduras, resident of Mexico since 1956. Winner of the Mexican Xavier Villaurrutia Prize in 1996 and the Prince of Asturias Award for Letters 2000. He died 7 February 2003.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2024 the complete review