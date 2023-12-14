Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - memoir

The Gold Seekers



by

Augusto Monterroso



Spanish title: Los buscadores de oro

Translated and with a Translator's Note by Jessica Sequeira

With an Introduction by Enrique Vila-Matas

The complete review 's Review :

The Gold Seekers is basically a childhood-memoir, concentrating on family and place. A loose memoir, presented in fairly short chapters with different foci, it nevertheless returns repeatedly to the basics of where Monterroso is from, both in terms of family-background and locale.

Monterroso explains how, despite having been born in Honduras: "I am, feel myself to be, and have always been Guatemalan" -- but also describes a life, and specifically a childhood, of frequent displacement, moving from place to place, contributing to: "the sensation of estrangement, of not belonging, that has accompanied me" since childhood.

He finds:

In the end, I am not a citizen of the world, but a citizen of nowhere. I've never voted. I've never contributed to choosing a president, or even a city councilor: in Honduras, because I wasn't of legal age; in Guatemala, because under the dictator Jorge Ubico there weren't elections but only fraudulent plebiscites in which I didn't participate; in Mexico, because as an exile I don't have that ability.

Countless memories are erased if they do not appear again at a given moment, or given instant. The simple fact of writing this line, the time it takes me, makes dozens vanish.

I began to distinguish, with a certain precision, the difference that existed between what one dreams while asleep, and what one dreams while awake; between the people one can trust, and the ones it is preferable to render neutral by keeping a distance; between the contents of a novel of adventures, and that of a book of history, with historical novels in the middle; but I still could not distinguish too much between the universe of fantasy and the universe of reality, even if I started to learn from my own experience what was possible and what was not, what was given to me to achieve and what would remain, in the end, as mere longing.

It's worth clarifying, by the way, that my interest in genealogies is non-existent. By a direct English line, we are all descended from Darwin.

The paths that lead to literature can be short and direct, or long and tortuous. The desire to follow them with no guarantee that they necessarily will bring him to a place of safety is what will transform the boy into a writer. Once more, between the real and imaginary scene, to choose the latter is an unconscious decision he'll have to pay for in what awaits him of life, through a high quota of work, discipline, and suffering, if he truly wants to never arrive, to explore unknown worlds without stopping, and to forever start over again, as if from the beginning.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 December 2023

About the Author :

Augusto Monterroso, Guatemalan author, born in 1921 in Honduras, resident of Mexico since 1956. Winner of the Mexican Xavier Villaurrutia Prize in 1996 and the Prince of Asturias Award for Letters 2000. He died 7 February 2003.

