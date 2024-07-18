

the complete review - Q & A

A Muzzle for Witches



by

Dubravka Ugrešić



Merima Omeragić in conversation with Dubravka Ugrešić

Croatian title: Brnjica za vještice

Translated by Ellen Elias-Bursać

Our Assessment:



B+ : a solid summa of and introduction to Ugrešić and her work

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 18/7/2024 .

From the Reviews :

"Ugrešić expresses a refreshing commitment to the “invisible” space of literature where the participation of one great reader is enough to provide fulfillment. Lovers of international literature will be energized by this bracing tonic." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

A Muzzle for Witches nominally presents Merima Omeragić in conversation with Dubravka Ugrešić, but this isn't your usual kind of interview, with Omeragić's questions more like general prompts and Ugrešić responding at considerable length; as Ugrešić explains in the acknowledgements, Omeragić: "shortened and simplified her questions so as to give me as much room as possible". (Ugrešić also notes that: "The editor and I gave up on categorizing this book in terms of genre -- is this a conversation, an interview, or merely an unfettered monologue of mine ? I fear it may be the third".)

The exchange is presented in seven sections, each with a somewhat different focus but all very personal, Ugrešić speaking from and about her life and experiences, and with her work a constant reference-point. A Yugoslavian writer -- though with a Bulgarian mother, which she was teased about in childhood (in that mindless, childish way: "they had no idea what Bulgaria was, nor what 'Bulgaria girl' might mean"), pushing her to: "identify permanently with others, with Gypsies, Blacks, foreigners, Bulgarians ..." -- the break-up of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s brought about with it a resurgent local nationalism -- "the butchering of the Yugoslav cultural scene into tribal communities" -- completely antithetical to Ugrešić's outlook and ideals.

As she notes:

Nationalism is intellectual suicide. Every nationalism tsunami brings about an appalling provincialization of culture and everyday cultural praxis.

Post-Yugoslav culture is based on ethnic and national divides. The posthumous smash-and-grab robbery of shared cultural property continues to this day.

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 September 2024

:

About the Author :

Yugoslavia-born author Dubravka Ugrešić (1949-2023) was awarded the prestigious Heinrich Mann Prize in 2000 and the Neustadt International Prize for Literature in 2016.

