A Muzzle for Witches
A Muzzle for Witches nominally presents Merima Omeragić in conversation with Dubravka Ugrešić, but this isn't your usual kind of interview, with Omeragić's questions more like general prompts and Ugrešić responding at considerable length; as Ugrešić explains in the acknowledgements, Omeragić: "shortened and simplified her questions so as to give me as much room as possible".
(Ugrešić also notes that: "The editor and I gave up on categorizing this book in terms of genre -- is this a conversation, an interview, or merely an unfettered monologue of mine ? I fear it may be the third".)
Nationalism is intellectual suicide. Every nationalism tsunami brings about an appalling provincialization of culture and everyday cultural praxis.Ugrešić observes:
Post-Yugoslav culture is based on ethnic and national divides. The posthumous smash-and-grab robbery of shared cultural property continues to this day.Ugrešić has always been a cosmopolitan author, and suffered greatly, professionally and personally, for not embracing the post-Yugoslav nationalism that took over in the 1990s. The horrible narrowing of the Croatian literary sphere -- mirrored by similar diminutions of Serbian, Bosnian, etc. spheres --, left no room for writers like her; instead, she and others were condemned as 'witches' (suggesting also the pathetic level of criticism levelled at them). A pervasive misogyny -- also well-addressed in the exchanges in this volume -- also contributed strongly to the intolerable situation.
Ugrešić sees little appeal in the: "cozy nest of a national literature", where second-rate talents flourish because they write the 'right' thing; she has always been a truly inter-national author. For her, literature is the true thing, and literature can rarely and barely unfold within strict nationalist constraints. But Ugrešić also addresses the marketplace, noting the growth of popular fiction (of dubious quality) that conquers the marketplace and sells well beyond borders -- and she points out that: "traditional arbitration has disappeared and has been replaced by the far mightier arbitration of the market, behind which is masses of readers".
Ugrešić's literary world is a smaller sliver, but always outward-looking -- truly 'world'-literature, without national boundaries. Among her observations here is also how translation expands not only the reach of a work but can expand the work itself. So, for example, she finds: "I experience the English versions of my essays as the most mine".
With Croatia, like Hungary and far too many other countries, such a clear example of: "Call it what you like -- a neo-fascist dictatorship, a populist dictatorship, or a democratorship", Ugrešić has a good example to focus her attention on, but as she notes, populism is on the rise all over (including: "with the recent US political constellation, known as Trumpism"). Her observations and critiques resonate far beyond the Croatian borders and her own experiences, and should be of interest (and concern ...) to readers worldwide.
The themes and issues addressed in A Muzzle for Witches will be familiar to readers of Ugrešić's fiction and, especially, her non-fiction, but the presentation here -- in loose dialogue -- and the scope of the discussions -- despite it being a fairly short book -- make for a good overview and introduction, Ugrešić getting to and making many of her main points. It's not a substitute for the rest of her work -- read that, as well ! -- but gathers and presents the essence of much of it succinctly and well.
- M.A.Orthofer, 10 September 2024
Yugoslavia-born author Dubravka Ugrešić (1949-2023) was awarded the prestigious Heinrich Mann Prize in 2000 and the Neustadt International Prize for Literature in 2016.
