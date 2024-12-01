the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 December 2024

1 December: John Banville profile | The Princess Casamassima review


1 December 2024 - Sunday

John Banville profile | The Princess Casamassima review

       John Banville profile

       In The Observer Tim Adams has a lengthy profile of the Man Booker-winning (for The Sea) author, in ‘I’m writing a memoir. It’s a pack of lies’: John Banville on a lifetime in books, bereavement, and the Irish love of words.
       He isn't very far with the memoir -- "only just 8,000 words" -- but I certainly like the set-up, much more interesting than your usual memoir:
The truth is I had two ideas for books: one was this autobiography, and the other an idea to write a book about the last man. You know: a pandemic, a bomb, whatever, it’s killed everybody, and there is one survivor and it just happens to be me. I thought at my age I wouldn’t get the two books done, so I combined them. The last man is now writing his autobiography. But of course it turns out he’s not the last – there’s a woman too. So they sort of stalk each other...
       His residency-gig at the Prado museum in the Writing the Prado-programme also sounds neat -- Olga Tokarczuk was the fellow in the spring, and Coetzee also had a go.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Princess Casamassima review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Henry James' 1886 novel, The Princess Casamassima.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


