the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

1 December 2024
1 December:
John Banville profile | The Princess Casamassima review
1 December 2024
- Sunday
John Banville profile | The Princess Casamassima review
John Banville profile
In The Observer Tim Adams has a lengthy profile of the Man Booker-winning (for The Sea) author, in ‘I’m writing a memoir. It’s a pack of lies’: John Banville on a lifetime in books, bereavement, and the Irish love of words.
He isn't very far with the memoir -- "only just 8,000 words" -- but I certainly like the set-up, much more interesting than your usual memoir:
The truth is I had two ideas for books: one was this autobiography, and the other an idea to write a book about the last man.
You know: a pandemic, a bomb, whatever, it’s killed everybody, and there is one survivor and it just happens to be me.
I thought at my age I wouldn’t get the two books done, so I combined them.
The last man is now writing his autobiography. But of course it turns out he’s not the last – there’s a woman too. So they sort of stalk each other...
His residency-gig at the Prado museum in the Writing the Prado-programme also sounds neat -- Olga Tokarczuk was the fellow in the spring, and Coetzee also had a go.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
The Princess Casamassima review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Henry James' 1886 novel, The Princess Casamassima.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
