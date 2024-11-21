the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 November 2024
21 November:
(American) National Book Awards | Writers' Trust of Canada Awards | Prix du Meilleur livre étranger | Cold Enough For Snow review
go to weblog
return to main archive
21 November 2024
- Thursday
(American) National Book Awards | Writers' Trust of Canada Awards
Prix du Meilleur livre étranger | Cold Enough For Snow review
(American) National Book Awards
The National Book Foundation has announced the winners of this year's National Book Awards.
The National Book Award for Translated Literature went to Lin King's translation of Yáng Shuang-zi's Taiwan Travelogue; see also the Graywolf publicity page.
The Fiction prize went to James, by Percival Everett.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Writers' Trust of Canada Awards
They've announced the winners of this year's seven Writers' Trust of Canada Awards.
Unfortunately, you have to click through each of the prizes to see who won at the official site -- single-page press release, folks, please ! -- so see, for example, the easier-to-peruse report at CBC.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Prix du Meilleur livre étranger
They announced the winners of this year's prix du Meilleur livre étranger, a leading French prize for works in translation; see, for example, the Livres Hebdo report.
Both prizes went to translations from the English: the fiction prize went to Hisham Matar's My Friends, and the non-fiction prize went to Anna Funder's Wifedom.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Cold Enough For Snow review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Jessica Au's Cold Enough For Snow.
This won the inaugural, 2020 (but announced in 2021 ...) The Novel Prize, a prize co-sponsored by (American) New Directions, (British) Fitzcarraldo Editions, and (Australian) Giramondo who then published it -- quite the publisher line-up, and it is indeed a worthy winner.
(The prize, however, could do with updating the would-be official site.)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
