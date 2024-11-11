the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
11 November 2024

11 November: Emmanuel Carrère profile | Jürgen Becker (1932-2024)


11 November 2024 - Monday

Emmanuel Carrère profile | Jürgen Becker (1932-2024)

       Emmanuel Carrère profile

       At The Guardian Mark O'Connell has a profile of the author, in ‘Why do I have an interest in such horrible things?’: Emmanuel Carrère on the Paris terror attacks trial.
       Carrère's V13 is now out in English -- see the publicity pages from Fern Press and Farrar, Straus and Giroux -- but, while quite a few of his works are under review at the complete review (e.g. 97,196 Words), I think I'll give this one a pass.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Jürgen Becker (1932-2024)

       German poet Jürgen Becker has passed away; see, for example, Zum Tod von Jürgen Becker – Was man verschieben kann und was nicht by Martin Oehlen in the Frankfurter Rundschau.
       Becker won may of the leading German literary prizes, culminating in the Georg-Büchner-Preis 2014. Not much of his work has been translated into English, but see the Suhrkamp foreign rights page for an overview of his work.
       Among the works that have been translated is The Sea in the Radio, out from Seagull; see their publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com, Bookshop.org, or Amazon.co.uk

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


