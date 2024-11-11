the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 November 2024
11 November:
Emmanuel Carrère profile | Jürgen Becker (1932-2024)
go to weblog
return to main archive
11 November 2024
- Monday
Emmanuel Carrère profile | Jürgen Becker (1932-2024)
Emmanuel Carrère profile
At The Guardian Mark O'Connell has a profile of the author, in ‘Why do I have an interest in such horrible things?’: Emmanuel Carrère on the Paris terror attacks trial.
Carrère's V13 is now out in English -- see the publicity pages from Fern Press and Farrar, Straus and Giroux -- but, while quite a few of his works are under review at the complete review (e.g. 97,196 Words), I think I'll give this one a pass.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Jürgen Becker (1932-2024)
German poet Jürgen Becker has passed away; see, for example, Zum Tod von Jürgen Becker – Was man verschieben kann und was nicht by Martin Oehlen in the Frankfurter Rundschau.
Becker won may of the leading German literary prizes, culminating in the Georg-Büchner-Preis 2014.
Not much of his work has been translated into English, but see the Suhrkamp foreign rights page for an overview of his work.
Among the works that have been translated is The Sea in the Radio, out from Seagull; see their publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com, Bookshop.org, or Amazon.co.uk
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (1 - 10 November 2024)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2024 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links