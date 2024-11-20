|
Cold Enough For Snow
The complete review's Review:
Cold Enough For Snow is a short novel -- under a hundred pages -- in which the nameless narrator recounts a trip she takes to Japan with her mother. They live in separate cities and countries now and: "had never really been away together as adults, but I was beginning to feel that it was important, for reasons I could not yet name". Her mother had grown up in Hong Kong, but never been to Japan; the narrator had visited once before. Her mother goes along with it, but the narrator does note that leading up to the trip:
Whenever I'd asked her what she'd like to visit in Japan, she’d often said she would be happy with anything.They travel in October -- before it is cold enough for snow ... (snow being something the mother has never seen) --, meeting at the airport in Tokyo. They spend some time in the capital, and then also travel to Ibaraki, where the narrator is eager to see Ando Tadao's Church of the Light (though in keeping with the unnamed character of almost everything in the novel, Ando is only identified as "a famous architect" and the structure merely as a church, though the narrator then closely describes it when she visits). The narrator had also: "planned a walk along an old trail, through forests and towns and mountains that had once joined the imperial cities", but because of the persistent rain realizes it would be too much for her mother, and so she undertakes the mountain hike on her own, leaving her mother at a local inn for the night. After that they head to Kyoto, before then getting set to head to the airport to go their separate ways.
Interspersed in this loose travelogue are longer sections of reminiscence and reflection as well, the narrator thinking about her mother's life in and relationship to Hong Kong, about her own sister -- a doctor near whom their mother now lives --, and Laurie, her partner (who had accompanied her on her one previous visit to Japan).
Despite the clear, close description, of both present and past, a sense of uncertainty pervades the entire text; typically, when the narrator recounts (at some length) how she had studied classical Greek literature at university:
By the end of the year, I had written many words on these texts, and now knew them as confidently as anyone else. I too mentioned them in conversation, I too could be confident, and my thoughts felt rapid and full. But all the same, I felt that there was something else, something fundamental, that I did not understand.Nameless, the narrator also remains in many ways shapeless, readers left to form a picture from the limited experiences she relates -- how and what she recalls and reveals. And when for example, she mentions that when she was still a student:
My boyfriend often joked that I was the kind of person who would be happy in a mountain temple, told only to sweep the dust from the floor each day, to contemplate the nature of time and labour, and the difference, or absolute sameness, between a dirty surface and a clean one.readers must judge for themselves whether that was an accurate assessment or rather how she likes, or liked, to think of herself.
Cold Enough For Snow is also a novel about a mother-daughter relationship, at this stage in their lives, with the narrator repeatedly seeing her mother anew -- often in noticing how she has aged but also even finding at one point: "When my mother finally appeared, she might as well have been an apparition".
Near the end, the mother asks her daughter -- a writer -- about her work, and the narrator explains:
It was only in this way that one could go back and change the past, to make things not as they were, but as we wished they had been, or rather as we saw it. I said, for this reason, it was better for her not to trust anything she read.Suggesting also, of course, what this exercise may have been for her (and just how trustworthy it might be ...).
Early on, the narrator describes an evening out in Tokyo:
Though we were in the middle of the city, it was like being in a village. This was one of the experiences I liked most about Japan, and, like so many things, it was halfway between a cliché and the truth. It's beautiful, I said, and my mother smiled but it was impossible to tell if she agreed.The passage nicely captures the ambiguities that haunt the entire work -- and the novel's simple, precise prose reflects this sense of 'beauty' the narrator refers to here. And while perhaps it is indeed only halfway between something and the truth, the understatedly evocative Cold Enough For Snow is a lovely piece of work, offering no easy, pat answers or explanations.
- M.A.Orthofer, 20 November 2024
Jessica Au is an Australian author.
