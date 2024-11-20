Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Cold Enough For Snow



by

Jessica Au



Our Assessment:



A- : very nicely done

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Age . 5/2/2022 Declan Fry Financial Times . 5/2/2022 Baya Simons The Guardian . 3/2/2022 Imogen Dewey The Guardian . 26/3/2022 Catherine Taylor New Statesman . 18/2/2022 E.Peirson-Hagger The NY Times Book Rev. . 13/2/2022 Tobias Grey El País . 27/2/2024 Patricio Pron

From the Reviews :

"It is a book about palimpsests and what, like snow melting, runs together and washes away in the stories we tell. (...) Although nothing in here purports to be autofiction, it has the elegiac, memoiristic quality of that form's close antecedent, the Japanese shishosetsu or "I novel". Like two of its great exemplars, Natsume Soseki and Shiga Naoya, Cold is melancholy and elusive." - Declan Fry, The Age





is melancholy and elusive." - "Au's prose is precise and finely grained (...). This makes the occasional imprecision (...) feel deflating, disillusioning even. Furthermore, her close narration style and a lack of dialogue give rise to a sense of claustrophobia: what is not being said ? My frustration recalled the title: a cold day made tense by waiting for the sky to break." - Baya Simons, Financial Times





"Au's calm, unrelenting focus would be hard to take over a longer book -- but this novella is graceful and precise. (...) Cold Enough for Snow is filled with meticulous observation (.....) The stories, memories and images Au puts on the table escape easy conclusions" - Imogen Dewey, The Guardian





is filled with meticulous observation (.....) The stories, memories and images Au puts on the table escape easy conclusions" - "Despite Au's clear, direct prose, these individuals communicate as if under water, and water is an ever-mutable symbol for a relationship which, from the outset, appears equivocal and cryptic (.....) This clever, phantom-like work eludes definition." - Catherine Taylor, The Guardian





"(Q)uietly deft and moving (.....) As these evocative scenes fall together, any semblance of her mother's form begins to break away, until the reader is left wondering: who is this woman talking to ? Is her mother really there at all ?" - New Statesman, Ellen Peirson-Hagger





"Au avoids specificity (.....) Au's novel, written without any chapter breaks, deftly uses stream of consciousness to explore the legacy of inherited family traits and the difficulty of breaking away. Au creates a ghostly atmosphere through omission" - Tobias Grey, The New York Times Book Review

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Cold Enough For Snow is a short novel -- under a hundred pages -- in which the nameless narrator recounts a trip she takes to Japan with her mother. They live in separate cities and countries now and: "had never really been away together as adults, but I was beginning to feel that it was important, for reasons I could not yet name". Her mother had grown up in Hong Kong, but never been to Japan; the narrator had visited once before. Her mother goes along with it, but the narrator does note that leading up to the trip:

Whenever I'd asked her what she'd like to visit in Japan, she’d often said she would be happy with anything.

By the end of the year, I had written many words on these texts, and now knew them as confidently as anyone else. I too mentioned them in conversation, I too could be confident, and my thoughts felt rapid and full. But all the same, I felt that there was something else, something fundamental, that I did not understand.

My boyfriend often joked that I was the kind of person who would be happy in a mountain temple, told only to sweep the dust from the floor each day, to contemplate the nature of time and labour, and the difference, or absolute sameness, between a dirty surface and a clean one.

It was only in this way that one could go back and change the past, to make things not as they were, but as we wished they had been, or rather as we saw it. I said, for this reason, it was better for her not to trust anything she read.

Though we were in the middle of the city, it was like being in a village. This was one of the experiences I liked most about Japan, and, like so many things, it was halfway between a cliché and the truth. It's beautiful, I said, and my mother smiled but it was impossible to tell if she agreed.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 November 2024

Index of Australian and New Zealand literature

Index of Travel-related books

About the Author :

Jessica Au is an Australian author.

