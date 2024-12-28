Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Propagandist



by

Cécile Desprairies



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: La propagandiste

Translated by Natasha Lehrer

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : fascinating and well-told tale

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Figaro . 5/10/2023 Isabelle Spaak World Lit. Today . 1-2/2025 A.-C.Carls

From the Reviews :

"Desprairies’s language is laced with Faulknerian violence. She skips from minute observations to real-life language laced with colloquialisms, colorful epithets, and cultural references. Natasha Lehrer’s translation fluidifies the narrative by reorchestrating sentences and paragraphs and eliminating tautological phrases. This, however, somewhat dulls the flavor of the text and abridges the author’s turns of thought, especially when French cultural references are scrambled into images more suitable for an English ear. Overall, the smooth translation does justice to a Greek drama of emotional entrapment and release." - Alice-Catherine Carls, World Literature Today

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Propagandist is narrated by Coline, and begins with childhood memories of her mother Lucie, and the female relatives that regularly gathered in their household in the mid-1960s, when the narrator was a young child -- "an atmosphere that resembled a gynaeceum", the young child an observer of a strange, mystifying world. This sense of childish incomprehension and confusion, about the behavior of these adults and what things mean, fittingly sets the foundations for the novel as a whole then as the narrator explores and reveals more of what she learnt as an adult about her family's -- and especially her mother's -- past, and as she to make sense of it.

Lucie is an intelligent and very strong-willed woman; she stands out from the rest of the gynaeceum-group in being married (to her second husband) and having been an outstanding student, complete with an advanced education, including a law degree. She was a country girl awarded a scholarship to attend "one of the most elite high schools" in Paris -- but found herself mocked by her Parisian classmates there:

She quickly shed her accent. But she would have her revenge. her schoolmates, from well-to-do families, were almost all Jewish. She had found her target. Lucie would have the last laugh.

He might as well have been called Friedrich Junior. Lucie liked to sweep his blond hair back and dress him in lederhosen, Austro-Bavarian leather sort pants. Friedrich Junior was a dream child, in both senses: He was perfectly behaved, and he fulfilled Lucie's fantasy, though she would have far preferred for him to have been fathered by Friedrich.

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 December 2024

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of French literature

Other books from New Vessel Press

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author Cécile Desprairies was born in 1957.

- Return to top of the page -