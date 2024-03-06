Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Lost Steps



by

Alejo Carpentier



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: Los pasos perdidos

Translated and with A Note on the Translation by Adrian Nathan West

Previously translated by Harriet de Onís (1956)

With an Introduction by Leonardo Padura

The University of Minnesota Press' edition of Harriet de Onís' translation has an Introduction by Timothy Brennan

Our Assessment:



A : a wonderful work

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Nation* D 12/1/1957 John Farrelly The NY Rev. of Books . 22/2/2024 Natasha Wimmer The NY Times Book Rev.* B 14/10/1956 Selden Rodman Rev. of Contemp. Fiction* . Summer/2001 Christy Post Time* . 22/10/1956 . The Times* . 22/11/1956 . Wall St. Journal . 14/12/2023 Sam Sacks

(* review of an earlier translation)

From the Reviews :

"This novel, a translation from the Spanish, has gathered inexplicable acclaim in France and England. (...) But even apart from the portentous prose and the oversimplification of its primitive vs. civilized thesis the book’s failure is inherent in the device, as here employed, of first-person narrator. (...) No doubt its admirers will enshrine it in that dubious category, the “novel of ideas.”" - John Farrelly, The Nation





"The weight of culture oppresses him at every turn, transforming ordinary moments into tortured reckonings with the whole of Western civilization. The mannered intensity of Carpentier’s language -- maintained at fever pitch by West -- propels the reader into the same overwrought state. (...) (W)here Carpentier fluctuates between past and present tenses, Onís converts all to the past tense, which strips the prose of some of its diaristic urgency. West deftly restores the shifting tenses and reverts to the original long blocks of text." - Natasha Wimmer, The New York Review of Books





"The plot is suspensefully unfolded. The dialogue and the descriptions are brilliantly poetic. Still —— Well, it doesn't quite come off. Perhaps it is because the hero is so very, very much the intellectual that it is difficult, despite the breathlessness with which three women abandon themselves to him, to be convinced that he is also a man. (...) All in all, it's a book full of riches — stylistic, sensory, visual — but as a novel it's just a little cheap." - Selden Rodman, The New York Times Book Review





"Author Carpentier, who is equipped with an elegance of perception and distinction of style that W. H. Hudson might envy, offers no final judgment. But he proves himself, even on the way to final indecision, a more rewarding guide than many a more decisive pundit." - Time





"The impact of this strange book is in its poetic quality and rich allusion, in the personality of the narrator, and in the curious nature of his voyage backward through time, by way of the Renaissance and the Middle Ages right back to the Stone Age." - The Times

The complete review 's Review :

The narrator of The Lost Steps is a depressed, disillusioned soul. He hates his nine-to-five, his actress-wife's different schedule leaves little overlap to their lives, and he feels beaten down by his fate:

Now I'm back outside looking for a bar. If I walk too long to find a glass of liquor, that long familiar depression wil invade me, making me feel like a prisoner with no exit in sight, despairing at my inability to change one single thing about my existence, overruled by the will of others who barely leave me the freedom to choose which meat or grain I will have for breakfast each morning.

the change of altitude, the clean air, the interruption of my habits, the rediscovery of the language of my childhood were contributing to a still inchoate feeling of return, the restoration of a long-lost equilibrium

Our travels from the capital to Los Altos had permitted me to step back in time to the years of my childhood -- to return to the morning adolescence -- finding again ways of living, flavors, words, things, that had marked me deeper than I might have believed.

I had looked for Erasmus's smile, the Discourse on Method, the spirit of humanism, Faustian yearnings and the Apollonian soul; I had found auto-da-fé, Inquisition courts, political trials that reenacted the ordeals of the Middle Ages.

I saw a metaphysician from Heidelberg play drum major to a gang of young philosophers who marched -- rather, strode -- to vote for men who scorned any and all things one might call intellectual.

I will elude the fate of Sisyphus that the world I've fled imposed on me, escaping sterile occupations that are like the endless hastening of a trapped squirrel in a wire drum, escaping time regulated and labor performed in the shadows.

What I saw confirms the theses of those who claim a magical origin for music. but they arrived at their conclusion through books, psychological treatises, venturing uncertain hypotheses about remote magical practices that persisted in ancient tragedy, whereas I saw the world departing toward song, which it didn't yet reach; saw the birth of a kind of rhythm in the repetition of a monosyllable; saw the interplay of real and feigned voices and the enchanter alternating between the two tones; saw a musical theme develop form an extramusical rite.

It doesn't matter that the Threnody will never be performed. I must write it and I will, even if just to show myself that I am not empty, thoroughly empty

present readers with a Carpentier who is more Carpentier than the one they might have encountered before. I have left intact the ornateness of his vocabulary, have sought, when reasonable, not to dismember his complex sentences, with their long chains of subordinate clauses, and have respected the text's original layout. In a broader sense, I've tried to restore the books lushness, and approximate its narrator's ecstatic, abstruse lyricism.

liberado, por tres semanas, de la empresa nutricia que me había comprado ya varios años de vida

I was free for three weeks from the business that fed me in exchange for several years of my life

manumitted for three weeks from the enterprise that in return for feeding me had already bought several years of my life

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 March 2024

See Index of Latin- and South American literature

About the Author :

Cuban author Alejo Carpentier lived 1904 to 1980.

