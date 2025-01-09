Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - humor

New Inventions and

the Latest Innovations



by

Gaston de Pawlowski



about the author

French title: Inventions nouvelles et dernières nouveautés

Translated by Amanda DeMarco

With an Introduction by Doug Skinner

With a Publisher's Note by Marc Lowenthal

With a Preface by the author

Our Assessment:



B : amusing spins on novelty in those times

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

New Inventions and the Latest Innovations collects columns -- in many cases, really just short notes -- that appeared in Le Rire Rouge and were collected in book-form in 1916. (As Marc Lowenthal explains in his Publisher's Note, this English translation does not: "present the entirety of the 1916 original edition", but rather a (generous) selection -- as did the two modern French editions of the work. Fortunately, the original French edition is readily accessible online for readers who want to see what they're missing.)

Pawlowski's short pieces are (meant to be) humorous, suggesting new inventions and innovations -- generally with a somewhat absurd or exaggerated spin -- in poking fun at the inventions, technologies, and fads of the day. Pawlowski writes in a mock-serious tone, going so far as even to insist on occasion:

Please understand I am writing for those with an earnest interest in the subject matter, and not for pranksters who see crude allusions in these serious technical report.

In many cases breeders have even managed to produce hexagonal eggs, but that's just a question of degree, and the square egg is already on the right track.

The drainage system extends below ground, into the little room dedicated to the polishing of boots, and terminates in a small faucet. You can guess the rest. In the morning, the unfortunate salaried employees charged with polishing hundreds of hotel boots need no longer make those desperate and heroic salivary efforts, often so disastrous for his health. He must only occasionally open the little faucet placed at his disposal.

They didn't count on our artillery shells, which, drawn from their original course by the electromagnet, obliterated the infernal machine, which exists no more.

Undoubtedly, many artists will cry out -- how can you employ this magnificent bird, pride of Juno, for the basest needs of the city fathers ?! What sacrilege ! But ultimately, one must live in the spirit of the times, and frankly, we must recognize that the peacock sweepers' morning route down our avenues is suited to a city such as Paris.

The new Device for Drying Tears consists of an adorable little pocket kit that includes a little stuffed monkey mounted ona pince-nez, along with a pocket mirror. A quick look in the mirror will be all it takes to stop crying, considering how ridiculous the little monkey looks perched on the bridge of one's nose. It's the best that science has to offer in these matters.

A Rive Gauche picture framer is about to make a fortune with the New Frame for Cubist Paintings. Of course, this frame features six completely gilded sides. The work of art is contained within. This method of framing cubist paintings makes them particularly attractive.

Following the tastes of the day, the hero will be switched out, with each monument granted a ten-year permit. Needless to say, supporters need only pay for the new head and rent for the location of the body.

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 January 2025

:

About the Author :

French author Gaston de Pawlowski lived 1874 to 1933.

