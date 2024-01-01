Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Victor Pelevin



The Prince of Hamlet

Russian title: Ампир В (but re-published as Empire V )

(but re-published as ) Translated by Anthony Phillips

Empire V was made into a film in 2023, directed by Victor Ginzburg

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ . 11/9/2009 Stefanie Peter The Guardian . 17/3/2016 Eric Brown Süddeutsche Zeitung . 10/3/2009 Burkhard Müller Die Welt . 22/2/2009 Brigitte Helbling

From the Reviews :

"Er lässt seiner Faszination für Dämonen und nachtfahrende Gestalten auch nun wieder freien Lauf. Dass er diese Figuren inmitten der aktuellen Moskauer Lebenswelt mit ihrer charakteristischen Mischung aus modischen Accessoires und turbokapitalistischen Grobschlächtigkeiten auftreten lässt, verschafft Pelewins Geschichten ihre Aktualität. (...) Pelewin hat diesen temporeich erzählten Schauerroman ganz offenkundig als Parabel auf die verborgenen und schädlichen Mächte der expansiven kapitalistischen Informationsgesellschaft angelegt. (...) Und doch ist Pelewins zitatgesättigter Schmöker auch jenseits dieses historischen Bezugsrahmens aufschlussreich und daher für ein breites westliches Lesepublikum nicht bloß von Unterhaltungswert. (...) Sein Roman ist wild, grellbunt und stellenweise überaus komisch." - Stefanie Peter, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Pelevin’s all-out attack on contemporary culture satirises oppressive society, consumerism and the desire for power, though anyone new to his work should perhaps start with the more accessible and tightly plotted Babylon or SNUFF ." - Eric Brown, The Guardian





or ." - "Gleich dem göttlichen Marquis entfaltet Pelewin nach und nach eine komplette Philosophie des Boudoirs am Horizont des staunenden Eleven. (...) Der Leser tut gut daran, sich statt an dieses progressiv verbiesternde Wahnsystem an die zahlreichen glitzernden Splitter zu halten, die der Autor eingesprengt hat. Plot und Charakterzeichnung gehören eindeutig nicht zu Pelewins Stärken, er ist seiner Neigung nach eher ein geistreicher Plauderer. (...) (N)icht wir, die deutschen Leser, sind das Publikum, für das Pelewin schreibt; viel, und vielleicht das Beste, dürfte uns entgehen." - Burkhard Müller, Süddeutsche Zeitung





"Was Vampire betrifft, ist Das fünfte Imperium mit Sicherheit eine der komplexesten Bemühungen der jüngeren Zeit, dem Phänomen der untoten Sauger auf den Grund zu gehen, wenngleich in seinem Auftritt mehr philosophisches Traktat als Roman. In der Reihung von Pelewins überaus erfolgreichen Romanen ist Das fünfte Imperium dagegen nur die jüngste Variation eines Gegenstands, das den Autor spätestens seit Das Leben der Insekten beschäftigt, nämlich die Bemühung, den freien Fall des post-sowjetischen Russlands in die kapitalistische Moderne zu fassen." - Brigitte Helbling, Die Welt

The complete review 's Review :

Set in contemporary Moscow, the 'Empire V' of the title is a parallel world:

It is the worldwide regime of anonymous dictatorship, usually called 'Fifth' to distinguish it from the Third Reich of Nazism and the Fourth Rome of globalisation. It is a dictatorship whose anonymity, as you know, extends only as far as people. In essence it is the humane epoch of Vampire Rule, the universal empire of vampires or, as we write it in secret symbolic form, Empire V.

Your generation has lost all knowledge of the cultural codes of the classics. The Iliad, The Odyssey -- all such works have been forgotten. Citations now incorporate previous borrowings and quotations which have been extracted from their original sources and so become completely anonymous. It is the most adequate cultural projection of the anonymous dictatorship, and at the same time the most effective of the contributions Chaldean culture has made to the creation of Black Noise.

Thinking becomes vampiric when sufficient degustations have been imbibed to generate new parameters of associative connections.

'You had a difficult childhood, you poor, poor boy.'

'Why difficult ?' I replied, embarrassed. 'It was a childhood like any other.'

'Youâ€™re right, a childhood like any other. That's why it was difficult. Everyone in our country has a difficult childhood. It's so as to prepare a person for life as a grown-up. Which is going to be so difficult it will totally screw you up.'

'Yes, he's a marvellous writer,' one Chaldean was saying to another, 'but not great. In my opinion there aren't any great writers in Russia now. On the other hand, we have more and more who are marvellous. Of course, there have always been plenty of those.'

Your job is to become, in a short space of time, an individual of high culture and exceptional refinement, significantly superior in intellectual and physical capacity to the great majority of humankind.

Any long-term inhabitant of Russia will long ago have identified a cardinal characteristic of our life: however revolting the current regime, its successor will be such as to suffuse memories of its predecessor with a painful glow of nostalgia.

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 January 2024

About the Author :

Russian author Victor Pelevin (Виктор Пелевин) was born in 1962.

