Empire V
Our Assessment:
B : richly and effectively imagined
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
Set in contemporary Moscow, the 'Empire V' of the title is a parallel world:
It is the worldwide regime of anonymous dictatorship, usually called 'Fifth' to distinguish it from the Third Reich of Nazism and the Fourth Rome of globalisation. It is a dictatorship whose anonymity, as you know, extends only as far as people. In essence it is the humane epoch of Vampire Rule, the universal empire of vampires or, as we write it in secret symbolic form, Empire V.The novel is narrated by nineteen-year-old Roman, who is introduced to this world and guides readers through it. Finding himself selected to become one of them, he is put through an extensive and intensive 'vampire foundation course', and Empire V is less Bildungsroman than a chronicle of initiation, as Roman -- remade (or revamped ...) as Rama the Second -- leads us down this unusual path he's being taken.
Pelevin creates a vampire-alter-world, superimposed on the familiar human one, that allows him to comment on mankind and the state of the world (and Russia in particular). So, for example, one vampire comments on the youth of today, observing about Rama:
Your generation has lost all knowledge of the cultural codes of the classics. The Iliad, The Odyssey -- all such works have been forgotten. Citations now incorporate previous borrowings and quotations which have been extracted from their original sources and so become completely anonymous. It is the most adequate cultural projection of the anonymous dictatorship, and at the same time the most effective of the contributions Chaldean culture has made to the creation of Black Noise.The vampires here are a refined and cultured lot and don't refer to what they're best-known for as 'sucking blood' ("yuck !" one old master protests, noting also that the "B-word" itself is to be avoided in speech); instead: "A vampire would say "while engaged in a degustation"". They don't leave deep marks after biting down either, showing a much lighter touch -- but the action is very revealing, giving the biter complete knowledge and insight into the one whose blood s/he has partaken in. And, with practice and experience:
Thinking becomes vampiric when sufficient degustations have been imbibed to generate new parameters of associative connections.The critique and allegory is both general -- "What is money ? It is the symbolic blood of the world" -- and, often, Russian-specific as when Rama -- born still in the days of the Soviet Union, though growing up in the new Russian state -- is pitied:
'You had a difficult childhood, you poor, poor boy.'Pelevin even notes, self-awarely and appropriately:
'Yes, he's a marvellous writer,' one Chaldean was saying to another, 'but not great. In my opinion there aren't any great writers in Russia now. On the other hand, we have more and more who are marvellous. Of course, there have always been plenty of those.'As a vampire (in training), Rama enjoys privilege and comfort. They expect a lot from him:
Your job is to become, in a short space of time, an individual of high culture and exceptional refinement, significantly superior in intellectual and physical capacity to the great majority of humankind.Despite the air of mystery around practically every new thing he encounters, he fumbles his way along easily enough. Pelevin builds and presents this vampire-world -- complete with a Tolstoyan line, embracing "The simple life" (though as one vampire notes,, there aren't many of them -- after all: "how is a vampire going to simplify his life ?") -- well enough through Rama's encounters with it.
The path Rama takes, with all that he is introduced to and everything he learns, makes for a sense of progression and activity -- Empire V is event-full -- but really it is mostly an exercise in world-building, and using that world to philosophize. The novel does culminate in a dramatic showdown of sorts -- a duel between Rama and another, with, in a nice turn, neither the nature of the duel nor then the consequences of winning and losing being what might be expected -- but mostly it is a novel more of ideas than action -- with some of those being fairly good ideas, entertainingly presented.
Empire V is, among other things (and not least), an exploration of the Russian psyche, and its warped contemporary form, and rings especially melancholy and true here, in observations such:
Any long-term inhabitant of Russia will long ago have identified a cardinal characteristic of our life: however revolting the current regime, its successor will be such as to suffuse memories of its predecessor with a painful glow of nostalgia.It all makes for a(nother) sad and somewhat ponderous -- but certainly also creative -- take on this nation and culture gone so horribly awry.
- M.A.Orthofer, 1 January 2024
Russian author Victor Pelevin (Виктор Пелевин) was born in 1962.
