the complete review - fiction

Overstaying



by

Ariane Koch



Title: Overstaying Author: Ariane Koch Genre: Novel Written: 2021 (Eng. 2024) Length: 166 pages Original in: German Availability: Overstaying - US Overstaying - UK Overstaying - Canada L'Hôte - France Die Aufdrängung - Deutschland from : Bookshop.org (US)

German title: Die Aufdrängung

Translated by Damion Searls

Our Assessment:



B+ : neatly unsettled and unsettling

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times A 10/5/2024 Niamh Donnelly Süddeutsche Zeitung A 8/11/2021 Miryam Schellbach The Telegraph A+ 1/4/2024 Luke Kennard TLS A 19/4/2024 Nina Allan Die Zeit . 12/10/2021 Nicole Seifert

From the Reviews :

"So many novels have been written about immigration -- what it means to leave home and install oneself in a foreign land, what it means to be left behind -- that you might think there’s nothing more to say. But then you read Overstaying by Ariane Koch. (...) (T)he novel takes these themes and transforms them into a strange, brilliant fever dream. (...) It ought to outlast the current conversation about these issues. Given its intelligence, humour and originality, there’s no doubt it will." - Niamh Donnelly, Financial Times





The complete review 's Review :

Overstaying is largely set in the narrator's small hometown. She lives by herself in the gigantic old family house, but it's not hers; "I only superintend it to make sure it doesn't fall apart" and she lives with the constant worry that her siblings will return and displace her.

She also admits:

The fact is, all my life I've longed to go away but then I've never left. The fact is, I've been thinking about leaving and talking about leaving my whole life but I'm still here. I am the oldest fossil of all, and I hate this small town so much that I'll have my revenge on it by never actually leaving, even if I constantly act like I am about to.

In the place where the visitor came from, he no longer is. In the place where he was, there is now only a non-him.

Since the visitor's arrival, I've constantly forgotten who I was, who I am, and where I belong.

Sometimes its shadow points straight at my house; moving slowly it impales my house, swallows it up entirely, and wraps it in black.

I try to forbid, too, the visitor from talking, especially as long as he doesn't have anything interesting to say. What he says flows right past me, running as I picture it straight into the drain, which is soon going to be completely clogged up with his hairs. The visitor has the problem of not mastering the language, for instance he gets idioms mixed up or uses the wrong word endings, to the point where I get tired of having to figure out what he means. I have let the visitor talk a lot, at great length, although in a language I don't know.

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 September 2024

:

See Index of German literature

Other books from Pushkin Press under review

About the Author :

Swiss author Ariane Koch was born in 1988.

