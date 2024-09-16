|
Overstaying
Overstaying is largely set in the narrator's small hometown.
She lives by herself in the gigantic old family house, but it's not hers; "I only superintend it to make sure it doesn't fall apart" and she lives with the constant worry that her siblings will return and displace her.
The fact is, all my life I've longed to go away but then I've never left. The fact is, I've been thinking about leaving and talking about leaving my whole life but I'm still here. I am the oldest fossil of all, and I hate this small town so much that I'll have my revenge on it by never actually leaving, even if I constantly act like I am about to.Her life does change, however, when she takes a visitor into her home. He is someone from another place, who suddenly showed up in this town:
In the place where the visitor came from, he no longer is. In the place where he was, there is now only a non-him.He is a strange presence and character, at times treated -- and acting -- more as if he were a pet than a human. He has all manner of quirks; he's decidedly odd. The descriptions of the visitor and his behavior veer into the surreal, even as the narrator also seems to want to impose a rigid clarity -- at one point beginning to compose a rulebook, "a set of rules and regulations that will encompass, if possible, every point the visitor is expected to comply with". (Predictably, her plan falls short: "By the time I've finally written all the house rules down, the visitor has already broken new ones".)
While on the one hand she finds: "he brings the whole world here to me right at home", she also finds herself unmoored; one of the longer chapters is a simple litany of how things have changed, including:
Since the visitor's arrival, I've constantly forgotten who I was, who I am, and where I belong.A sense of threat also looms over everything here -- with the pyramid-shaped mountain overlooking the town an ominous backdrop to this: "remote and increasingly forsaken place" -- not least because:
Sometimes its shadow points straight at my house; moving slowly it impales my house, swallows it up entirely, and wraps it in black.The narrator believes: "If the visitor truly is an illness, there is no cure", but in fact he is only one manifestation of something much larger. It is also only a stage in the narrator's life and the course of the novel; in the novel's closing turn, things have changed dramatically again (and the narrator is completely unmoored).
Told in short chapters -- most only two pages or so in length, and some only a single sentence long ("Luckily I'm not crazy enough to believe in love") -- Overstaying is a neatly unsettled and unsettling novel. Much here is just slightly off, but the narrator makes it sound real and plausible enough, shifting between the quotidian -- drinking at the local Roundel Bar -- and the very strange. The narrator's description of some of her interactions with the visitor are typical for her general engagement (and lack thereof) with the world around her:
I try to forbid, too, the visitor from talking, especially as long as he doesn't have anything interesting to say. What he says flows right past me, running as I picture it straight into the drain, which is soon going to be completely clogged up with his hairs. The visitor has the problem of not mastering the language, for instance he gets idioms mixed up or uses the wrong word endings, to the point where I get tired of having to figure out what he means. I have let the visitor talk a lot, at great length, although in a language I don't know.A few reminiscences -- from childhood; about family; about a former boyfriend -- give some sense of the character as well, but the narrator remains -- as she does also to herself -- elusive.
The short chapters -- the scenes and observations -- are often amusing, as well, and it all makes for an engaging and agreeably discomfiting read.
- M.A.Orthofer, 16 September 2024
Swiss author Ariane Koch was born in 1988.
