Command Performance



by

Jean Echenoz



French title: Vie de Gérard Fulmard

Translated by Mark Polizzotti

Our Assessment:



B : rather madcap amateur-PI (mis)adventure, with an emphasis on (literary) style and flair

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The French Review B- (94:2) 12/2020 William Cloonan The Guardian . 29/11/2024 John Self Libération B 3/1/2020 Philippe Lançon Le Monde . 1/1/2020 Raphaëlle Leyris World Lit. Today A 1-2/2025 Kai Maristed

From the Reviews :

"This novel makes no serious commentary on French politics, and, as a parody of the roman policier genre, it seems a bit tired. It is mostly an exercise in style. Echenoz's style. The characters have the psychological depth of comic book figures. Logic only makes an occasional appearance. The tone never varies despite the plethora of startling, often outrageous events (.....) Echenoz displays his literary wares in this novel, which is fun to read, but not among his best" - William Cloonan, The French Review





"It's a hectic tale, but keeping up with the breakneck pace is all part of the fun." - John Self, The Guardian





"Dans cette fente entre les genres, enjambée par les effets de style et la hantise du cliché, la vie et l'émotion ont de plus en plus de mal à passer, peut-être parce qu'il n'y a plus désormais, entre comique de situation et cabrioles de la langue, aucune place pour la foi dans le récit : faire le grand écart entre Flaubert et Lautner est un exploit que l'auteur réussit, mais que le lecteur subit. Reste un plaisir semblable à celui qu'on a de manger d'excellents chocolats fourrés, après le repas, avec le café. Ils ont été fabriqués et sculptés avec soin un par un, assemblés dans une boîte elle-même très bien conçue. On ouvre la boîte, on regarde, on choisit, on déguste, surpris par le mélange des saveurs et des consistances. Le problème, c'est qu'on n'a plus faim." - Philippe Lançon, Libération





"In a screenwriter’s elevator pitch, Command Performance might be described as The Pink Panther meets Veep. (...) (R)efreshing and sly, niftily plotted, and entertaining (.....) Certain wines travel better than others. A household name in France, Echenoz is scarcely known in the US. But if a whip-smart escape is what you’re looking for -- along with some tips on how to dress -- you won’t want to miss Command Performance." - Kai Maristed, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

The protagonist and sometime narrator of Command Performance is Gerard Fulmard, a rather hefty (196 pounds, at a mere 5'6") former flight attendant (who lost his job in an "incident" which: "resulted in my dismissal as well as the addition of my name to a blacklist"). Good fortune, after a fashion, strikes him in the novel's opening, when he is not struck by "a huge chunk of obsolete Soviet satellite" that plumets to the ground -- or rather: into the apartment of his landlord, taking out that unfortunate soul (as well as smashing up the local hypermarket), allowing Gerard to at least rejoice in the fact that: "his demise would allow me to defer -- if only temporarily -- the payment of my monthly rent". The apartment was his mother's, with Gerard having taken over the lease after her death; it is located in rue Erlanger, in a novel in which locales and geography feature quite prominently.

Out of a job, Gerard needed a new one -- and decided to offer his services, opening up shop as the 'Fulmard Assistance Bureau'; inspired by a detective bureau sign he frequently passes, he presents himself as a private dick.

As a result of the incident that cost him his flight attendant job Gerard is obligated to undergo therapy, visiting psychiatrist Jean-François Bardot twice a month. At one session he mentions his "entrepreneurial plans" to Bardot -- but:

He didn’t react, not even to encourage me, perhaps he didn’t understand or, go figure, wasn’t listening. More and more I get the feeling that he really doesn’t give a crap.

Such a scene, moreover, could occur even now, for everything in the Honeymoon Suite lends itself to it: the ambience and air-conditioning are muted, the colors are calming, the vaporous veils filter a soft light, and especially the round bed, of senatorial dimensions, upholstered in buffalo hide and at the foot of which lies a tray laden with cool drinks, would jibe perfectly. It would be all the more suitable in that at first we would make out only the frolics of silhouettes blurred by the mosquito netting, an effective intro before indulging in close-ups and extreme close-ups, the better to follow the succession of postures, harmonized by the surf from the Flores Sea down below, the comings and goings of its waves providing an excellent soundtrack, symmetrical and synchronous with the action.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 February 2025

About the Author :

French author Jean Echenoz was born in 1947.

