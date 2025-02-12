|
Saara
Our Assessment:
B+ : some very fine storytelling, well done
The complete review's Review:
There are three narrators in Saara, telling their overlapping stories in successive chapters: Saara, 'The Sheikh' -- Qotb --, and 'The Beggar' -- called Jid.
Just a few kilometres from our little settlement, the nearest city was expanding. It was about to encroach on us; to tear at the very fabric of what we held most dear, to suck the lifeblood out of our community, to prey on people's hearts and minds.The threat has now become even clearer, as the sheikh is informed that: "the government has decided to build a dam here" -- one that would literally uproot much of the oasis and its inhabitants, as: "Half of Louad would be razed to the ground". The sheikh (and his followers) are opposed to these plans, but modernity -- and the corrupt mayor who will be getting a slice of the dam-project pie -- are hard to stand up to. A man of pure faith, the sheikh looks for spiritual guidance, but harsh reality's steamroller quality is hard to counter.
Saara and the beggar are more familiar with everyday harsh reality. Left to make her own way at a young age, Saara had: "developed a habit of independence detrimental to decorum and to faith", She comes to Louad when she hears her mother is dying, and there comes to the attention of the sheikh who is drawn to the strong-willed woman. The beggar, meanwhile, has always had a difficult life, and struggles with a deaf and mute beggar-mother.
The personal struggles of the three narrators do play a prominent role in the novel, from Saara's desperate search for her sister ("I'll face anything the world throws at me. I'll deny my own joys. I'll trample on sacred books just to hold you in my arms", she vows) to the sheikh's disappointment in his own marriage and his difficulties in dealing with his feelings for Saara. Looming over all this is the impending destruction of Louad -- and with it so much else.
Beyrouk presents this story with almost disarming ease; there is a casualness to the storytelling -- especially in the sheikh's philosophical but also forthright and natural accounts -- that keeps the novel from succumbing to the trap that so much fiction pitting the traditional and capitalist modernity falls into. Yet there's also a great deal of raw darkness here -- and, admirably, Beyrouk realistically limits that amount of light that brightens the scenes. So also the resolutions and conclusion impress -- down to the final devastating plunge into the abyss.
- M.A.Orthofer, 12 February 2025
Mauritanian author and journalist Mbarek Ould Beyrouk was born in 1957.
