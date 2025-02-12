

the complete review - fiction

Saara



by

Mbarek Ould Beyrouk



Title: Saara Author: Mbarek Ould Beyrouk Genre: Novel Written: 2022 (Eng. 2025) Length: 151 pages Original in: French Availability: Saara - UK Saara - Canada Saara - Canada (French) Saara - France Saara - España

French title: Saara

Translated by Rachael McGill

Our Assessment:



B+ : some very fine storytelling, well done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 21/1/2023 Kidi Bebey

From the Reviews :

"Bien que leurs histoires soient riches en péripéties et foisonnantes de personnages, on ne sent pas moins l’ensemble du livre s’éloigner du genre romanesque pour emprunter la voie du conte à caractère philosophique. La narration teintée de féerie tragique des débuts du livre le cède progressivement au réalisme cru et brutal du monde (.....) Avec légèreté, sans jamais imposer ses idées, l’écrivain ouvre à ses lecteurs des pistes de réflexion sur le devenir du monde. Un roman à lire autant qu’à méditer." - Kidi Bebey, Le Monde

The complete review 's Review :

There are three narrators in Saara, telling their overlapping stories in successive chapters: Saara, 'The Sheikh' -- Qotb --, and 'The Beggar' -- called Jid.

Most of the novel is set in northwestern Mauritania, in the small city of Atar and a nearby (fictional) village-oasis, Louad; Saara does also travel to the capital, Nouakchott, but this is a novel of the heartland, Nouakchott dismissed as a place with no soul, "a city that nobody liked because it liked nobody". Louad, on the other hand is a secluded idyll that seems almost frozen in time: as Saara, who lives in Atar, notes, it: "was a few kilometres away from us and light years from the rest of the universe", while the sheikh recalls a friend of his telling him: "we belonged to another century, another era". At eighteen, the sheikh had taken over from his father, becoming: "the sheikh of our path, the chief of our tribe and the humble owner of the whole of Louad and a few kilometres beyond"; the still young man is here the: "head of a medieval brotherhood in a remote village".

While they keep to themselves and try to maintain the traditional, simple ways, modernity, in the form of the state and of 'progress' are hard to keep completely at bay. Nearby Atar looms ever closer:

Just a few kilometres from our little settlement, the nearest city was expanding. It was about to encroach on us; to tear at the very fabric of what we held most dear, to suck the lifeblood out of our community, to prey on people's hearts and minds.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 February 2025

About the Author :

Mauritanian author and journalist Mbarek Ould Beyrouk was born in 1957.

