the complete review - fiction

Under the Eye of the Big Bird



by

Kawakami Hiromi



Japanese title: 大きな鳥にさらわれないよう

Translated by Asa Yoneda

Our Assessment:



B+ : neat (and timely) turn on the science fiction novel

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 29/7/2024 .

From the Reviews :

"Kawakami falters at times with heavy chunks of exposition devoted to outlining the technology and other worldbuilding details. She enchants, however, with depictions of the future from her characters’ perspective" - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Under the Eye of the Big Bird is set thousands of years in the future, the human race decimated and the old order long abandoned; instead of large nation-states, there seem to be now only small and largely isolated communities, between which there is little contact. The chapters are narrated by a variety of individuals in this future time, describing their lives and giving some sense of some of the conditions. The beings are generally human-like, but differences have also evolved; some of the characters are endowed with remarkable powers, such as being able to 'scan' (read: read) the minds of others -- and there are also some physical differences in some:

"They just look so different from us."

"They look a little different, but 30 and 2 and their twins -- they're all human."

Kyla nodded.

"They're human, even though they have three eyes and no nose ?"

"Those are pretty minor differences, actually."

Each of the places I had encountered was simply itself. They were all different, and always changing. Any attempt to fix and integrate them into "Earth" only yielded a terrible confusion.

As a result of multiple impacts and other catastrophic events, the human population was in free fall. We were on the brink of population collapse. the question we faced was how to preserve even a slim chance that we might someday thrive on this planet again. Across the world, we brought together the foremost intellects, unearthed every old technology that might have some application, ran lengthy calculations on our computers, and found not a single way through.

"No moves left. This might be our cue to bow out."

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 September 2024

:

About the Author :

Japanese author Kawakami Hiromi (川上弘美) was born in 1958.

