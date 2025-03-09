Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Plains



by

Gerald Murnane



The Western Michigan University Press edition has an Introduction by Andrew Zawacki

The Text edition has an Introduction by Wayne Macauley

Our Assessment:



A- : very neatly done

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"(T)the storyline expressed in a Carver-like, terse style is actually quite straightforward (.....) A cursory reading of The Plains will render the flavor of Thomas More's Utopia . (...) Possibly, The Plains could be read as a parable of the persistence of desire. (...) Throughout the novel, the persistence of desire for the truth is maintained with the sense that it cannot be within the bounds of the visible, of the accessible, or of the possible." - Jean-François Vernay, Antipodes





will render the flavor of Thomas More's . (...) Possibly, could be read as a parable of the persistence of desire. (...) Throughout the novel, the persistence of desire for the truth is maintained with the sense that it cannot be within the bounds of the visible, of the accessible, or of the possible." - "Not since Alain Robbe-Grillet's Jealousy has a book appeared so impenetrable. (...) The landscape is too paradoxical to be captured. All the theories about the plains add up to a feeling that all things are mutable, and therefore, illusive. Things unfold in this novel like they do in dreams, where unlikely couplings between humans and landscape occasion curiosity, but little really happens and meanings are obscured." - Judith Freeman, The Los Angeles Times





has a book appeared so impenetrable. (...) The landscape is too paradoxical to be captured. All the theories about the plains add up to a feeling that all things are mutable, and therefore, illusive. Things unfold in this novel like they do in dreams, where unlikely couplings between humans and landscape occasion curiosity, but little really happens and meanings are obscured." - "Der Roman des 1939 geborenen Autors ist eine faszinierende Meditation über die Rast- und Ziellosigkeit des menschlichen Geistes. (...) Murnane lässt die leise Komik in den Obsessionen seiner Charaktere atmen, ohne den Leser auch nur eine Sekunde aus dem poetisch-philosophischen Reflexionsraum zu entlassen, den das Buch öffnet. (...) Auf knapp 150 Seiten faltet Gerald Murnane diese Vision aus und nimmt sie -- durch das Scheitern seines Protagonisten -- im Gleichen zurück. Das ist kein literarischer Taschenspielertrick. Das ist echte Magie." - Angela Schader, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"That is the presiding trope of the plains--the search for a meaning beyond the visible, the projection of the given onto an indiscernible horizon. (...) As much as this search beyond visibility is mocked, Murnane's incantatory tones simultaneously privilege it. (...) Part science fiction, part gnomic parable, and part travel guide to regions that will be perpetually unvisited, The Plains heralds a vision of imaginative impalpability that postmodern literature cannot do without." - Nicholas Birns, Review of Contemporary Fiction





heralds a vision of imaginative impalpability that postmodern literature cannot do without." - "Murnanes Prosa lebt sowohl vom Blick in die dünne Dunstzone der Ferne als auch vom Detail. Wenn sein Buch einen Plot hat, dann handelt er von der Unerreichbarkeit des Horizonts. (...) Bis zum letzten Satz hält der Erzähler sich an seiner Kamera fest, aber längst hat die Prosa die Regie übernommen, die als asymptotische Sprachbewegung auf ein immer ferner rückendes Ziel zuführt. Darin entspricht das Zugleich von syntaktischer Klarheit und vollkommener Rätselhaftigkeit, das von ferne an Kafka oder Borges erinnert, dem Zugleich von Sichtbarkeit und Unerreichbarkeit des Horizonts. Die deutsche Fassung ist den Kaskaden des Aufschubs, den fantastischen Theorien und Eskapaden des Konjunktivs nicht immer gewachsen. Aber sie lässt erkennen, was hier gelungen ist" - Lothar Müller, Süddeutsche Zeitung

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The Plains is narrated by a nameless would-be film-maker. He travels to 'the plains' with grand ambitions and a vague plan, to make a film to be called -- and to fully grasp and reveal -- The Interior.

The plains he ventures to are part of Australia, presumably/arguably the heartland and yet (very) distinct and separate: already in the opening paragraphs, when the narrator talks of arriving there, some twenty years earlier, he: "cannot even say that at a certain hour I knew I had left Australia" but, clearly, for all intents and purposes at some point he had. Some style the plains as 'Inner Australia', differentiating themselves from the "coast-dwellers"; the narrator cites the example of just how far some Inner Australians would go:

He denied the existence of any nation with the name Australia. There was, he admitted, a certain legal fiction which plainsmen were sometimes required to observe. But the boundaries of true nations were fixed in the souls of men. And according to the projections of real, that is spiritual, geography, the plains clearly did not coincide with any pretended land of Australia.

Twenty years ago, when I first arrived on the plains, I kept my eyes open. I looked for anything in the landscape that seemed to hint at some elaborate meaning behind appearances.

Even when an outsider was appointed, he was expected to have spent some years acquiring at his own expense a detailed knowledge of genealogy, family history and legends, and those preferences and inclinations that were only revealed in close conversations late at night, hasty entries in diaries on bedside tables, sketches of paintings pinned behind doors, manuscript poems torn to pieces in the last hours before dawn.

I told them simply that I was preparing the script of a film whose last scenes would be set on the plains. Those same scenes were still not written, and any man present might offer his own property as a location.

The film was the story of this man's search for the one land that might have lain beyond or within all that he had ever seen. I might call it -- without pretentiousness, I hoped -- the Eternal Plain.

During my first months in the great house I suited my methods of work to the leisurely rhythms of the plains. Each morning I strolled a mile or so from the house and lay on my back and felt the wind or stared at the clouds creeping past me. Then the time I had spent on the plains seemed unmarked by hours or days. It was a trance-like period or a long succession of almost identical frames that could have comprised some minute or so in a film.

Even this distance from the Other Australia, I sometimes recall what was described as philosophy there. And almost daily, as I pace some unfamiliar path from my table here, I am pleasantly surprised to see, in the rooms and bays reserved philosophy, works that would have been given any name but that in my native district.

The books she read most often would perhaps be called novels in another Australia, although I cannot believe they would find publishers or readers in such a place. But on the plains they make up a well-respected branch of moral philosophy.

It was my own decision to stand before the spectators at my earliest revelations with only a blank screen behind me and an empty projector pointing at me from a corner of the partly darkened room and to talk for sixteen hours of landscapes that only I could interpret.

she should not read a word of mine, although she should know that I had written something she might have read.

I thought of issuing only one copy -- to the librarians here -- and of then removing and destroying it as soon as the catalogue entry was completed. But someone in the future could still surmise that a copy existed (or had once existed) and that the woman it was meant for had at least glanced at it.

What is now known as the text of The Plains, together with a few hundred words as yet unpublished, comprised four separate sections interleaved with the four sections of The Only Adam. The offer was to publish as a book in its own right the first three of the four interleaved sections, the setting of which was a landscape of plains.

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 March 2025

About the Author :

Australian author Gerald Murnane was born in 1939.

