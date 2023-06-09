

the complete review - fiction

A Season on Earth

(incl. A Lifetime on Clouds)



by

Gerald Murnane



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Completed in 1975, the four-part A Season on Earth was only published in its entirety in 2019; the first two (of four) parts were published, in slightly different from, in 1976 as A Lifetime on Clouds

was only published in its entirety in 2019; the first two (of four) parts were published, in slightly different from, in 1976 as With a Foreword by the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : most enjoyable, and well done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Australian Book Review . 4/2019 Paul Giles The Guardian . 6/3/2019 Paul Karp Sydney Morning Herald* . 3/11/2013 Andrew Fuhrmann TLS . 2/8/2019 Edmund Gordon

* review of A Lifetime on Clouds

From the Reviews :

"The new novel, given it is also partly an old novel, is the perfect segue between Murnane’s own seasons as an author (.....) It’s the second -- and previously unpublished -- half that holds the key to Murnane’s later success, not because it exemplifies his best but rather because its didactic style tends to overexplain themes he will later return to in a more stripped-back, minimalistic style." - Paul Karp, The Guardian





"The book is very funny, with a brilliant deadpan treatment of both Adrian's continent-spanning autoerotic appetite and his elaborate historical speculations. (...) This is not a comedy of disillusionment; it's about the maturation of faith. And there's something melancholy about Adrian's progress. (...) A Lifetime on Clouds is still the quixotic oddity it was in 1976: truly one of the world's most unusual yet endearing coming-of-age stories. It is probably his most accessible book, too" - Andrew Fuhrmann, Sydney Morning Herald





is still the quixotic oddity it was in 1976: truly one of the world's most unusual yet endearing coming-of-age stories. It is probably his most accessible book, too" - "In most respects, then, A Lifetime on Clouds can be read as a familiar sort of Bildungsroman -- admittedly, one that’s concerned to an unusual extent with its hero’s fantasy life. It is also a familiar sort of comic novel, though the only pratfalls are mental ones. (...) A Season on Earth inverts this tendency as it follows Adrian to the seminary, where his efforts to follow the letter and spirit of religious law lead him to ever greater absurdities (.....) By the end of the novel, his relentless fantasies have taken on a nightmarish edge: as he plunges into yet another, he looks well and truly lost. (...) A Season on Earth refuses to be read as a coming-of-age story. It’s a much stranger, more interesting and ultimately more troubling piece of work than the version published as A Lifetime on Clouds. It’s also much too long." - Edmund Gordon, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

A Season on Earth holds a curious place in the Gerald Murnane œuvre: it is an early novel -- completed in 1975, it was his second work of fiction -- but only (the first) half of it was originally published, in 1976, as A Lifetime on Clouds. The complete novel was only published in 2019, by which time Murnane had matured and advanced considerably as an author (as had his reputation).

A Season on Earth is a four-part novel, chronicling the late adolescence of Adrian Sherd, and each of the parts marks a significant new stage he embarks on. With the second part ending with him setting out to follow his vocation, moving away from home for the first time, A Lifetime on Clouds presumably worked reasonably well as a coming-of-age tale, but A Season on Earth leads Adrian two stages on -- considerably further, in fact.

Adrian is the oldest of three boys in a staunchly Catholic family that lives in the Melbourne suburb of Accrington -- but when the novel opens we find: "He was driving a station wagon towards a lonely beach in Florida". Adrian is on an American adventure -- the first of many that readers are treated to -- though, as we soon learn, they are fanciful trips that he takes only in his mind. Like the map of America Adrian has in the back shed, where he runs his model train, his fantasies are warped -- but all his own:

The proportions of America were all wrong. The country had been twisted out of shape to make its most beautiful landscapes no more than stages in an endless journey. But Adrian knew his map by heart.

It was hard to judge how common or rare the solitary sin might have been in New Testament days. Jesus Himself never referred to it, but Adrian always hoped an Apocryphal Gospel or a Dead Sea Scroll would be found one day with the story of the Boy Taken in Self-Abuse.

This was one of the most difficult conversations that Sherd had ever had with Denise, and he thought it best to leave her alone for a few minutes while the full meaning of it sank in. He turned back to the parlour of the retreat house.

Adrian realized he could never escape from the danger of mortal sin. He would always be at the mercy of his own penis.

With his eye still at the window he reached inside his trousers and took out a part of himself that had always responded to stirring landscapes. He did not even have to think of some girl or woman in his country.

a man who had lived a solitary, misanthropic life while his powerful emotions drove him to write moving poems or novels.

He still believed himself a recluse but in fact was spending most of his spare time locked in his back shed with pictures of women. He needed a doctrine that would justify his thoroughgoing sensuality.

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 June 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

Text Publishing publicity page

Excerpt

* review of A Lifetime on Clouds

Reading Gerald Murnane by Nicholas Birns in Context

Harry Mathews' take on those Singular Pleasures

See Index of Australian literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Australian author Gerald Murnane was born in 1939.

- Return to top of the page -