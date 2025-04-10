Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Arsonist



by

Egon Hostovský



Czech title: Žhář

Translated by Christopher Morris

With an Afterword by Radojka Miljević

Our Assessment:



B+ : nicely done and written

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Books Abroad . Fall/1937 J.S.Roucek

From the Reviews :

"It is absorbing reading, of the sort which we expect from Egon Hostovský." - J.S.Roucek, Books Abroad

The complete review 's Review :

The Arsonist opens summing up what to expect in the novel:

The small mountain town that an unknown arsonist menaced and terrified for two months is called Zbečnov.

Zbečnov was saddled with a misfortune that was so concrete, manifest, and yet mysterious, that it was impossible to classify it in any known hierarchy of catastrophes.

I already told you at the beginning of our story: at that time, Misery was stalking the world on crutches, money was going up in smoke, banks and factories were collapsing -- the more corn and cloth there was in those days, the less bread and fewer shirts there were for the poor. But this worldwide evil found its common denominator in a six-letter, two syllable formula, analyzed, interpreted, justified, counted and weighed. Whereas backward Zbečnov had yet to find a similar magic formula for its arsonist. Zbečnov was afraid of the unknown. And it was a matter of capturing the unknown in the snares set by the gendarmes, or at least set my formulae. Unfortunately, the whole case was too illogical, unreal, improbable.

(Y)ou may get angry with me at times because I don't want to know anything about the world and about what's going on all around us. But, hand on my heart, hasn't it been good to us ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 April 2025

Egon Hostovský at Pluh - Literary Agency

About the Author :

Czech author Egon Hostovský lived 1908 tp 1973.

