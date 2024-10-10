the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 October 2024

11 October: Nobel afterthoughts | Shortlists: ALTA National Translation Awards - Baillie Gifford Prize | The Third Realm review


11 October 2024 - Friday

Nobel afterthoughts
Shortlists: ALTA National Translation Awards - Baillie Gifford Prize
The Third Realm review

       Nobel afterthoughts

       As I mentioned yesterday, Han Kang has been named this year's Nobel laureate.
       In the aftermath of the Nobel, I'll re-up Álex Vicente's article on When receiving the Nobel Prize in Literature becomes a curse at El País, where he quotes Javier Aparicio Maydeu:
Getting a Nobel Prize never hurts, but authors who won it, such as Camilo José Cela, Nadine Gordimer, J. M. G. Le Clézio or Herta Müller, did not write anything significant after receiving it and today they are dead in literary terms, so to speak: very few people read them anymore
       (Some of these authors -- and many readers -- would beg to differ, but .....).
       This guy also said:
Those who are awarded the prize for reasons that are not strictly artistic or literary, but for geopolitical reasons, such as Orhan Pamuk, can be affected. Many become luxury lecturers, lose their creative intensity and are wasted as authors
       Ouch ..... And, much as I love the term and idea of 'luxury lecturer', how many still-living laureates could be considered one ? Handke ? Ishiguro ? Vargas Llosa ? Maybe Jelinek ? Come on .....

       Meanwhile, at The New Republic Mark Krotov and Alex Shephard suggest that: 'The Swedish Academy's decision to award Korean novelist Han Kang is a minor victory in a world of consolidation' in considering Can The Nobel Prize Save Publishing From Itself ? -- arguing, generously, that: "The Swedish Academy has cast itself as an island of seriousness in a swirling ocean of garbage and filth"

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Shortlists: ALTA National Translation Awards

       The American Literary Translators Association has announced the shortlists for this year's National Translation Awards, in the two categories -- prose and poetry.
       None of the finalists are under review at the complete review.
       The winners will be announced 26 October.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Shortlist: Baillie Gifford Prize

       They've announced the shortlist for this year's Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction -- six titles selected from 349 submissions.
       The winner will be announced 19 November.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Third Realm review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of the third in Karl Ove Knausgaard's The Morning Star-series, The Third Realm, just out in English.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


