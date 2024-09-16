Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Documentary Poetry



by

Heimrad Bäcker



general information | our review | about the author

Translated and with a Preface by Patrick Greaney

With numerous photographs by Bäcker

Our Assessment:



B+ : good introduction to the author's fascinating approach and project(s)

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Documentary Poetry collects a variety of pieces by Heimrad Bäcker. In several he addresses the documentary approach he took to re-presenting and considering the perversions of the Nazi regime; there are also several examples of his techniques in practice, as well as an interview.

Born in 1925, Bäcker joined the Nazi party when he was seventeen, and was active in the Hitler Youth-programme -- finding himself caught up in that cleverly-designed: "incremental ensnarement of young people". (In the interview included here Bäcker says he was eighteen when he became a party-member, but he was apparently officially granted membership on Hitler's birthday (20 April) 1943, a few weeks short of his eighteenth birthday.)

In the interview included here he notes that:

Although we were just a few kilometers from Mauthausen, we didn't really know what happened there. As a member of the Hitler Youth, I myself never witnessed or participated in any act of violence. I could have just been lucky. However, I must say, the final two years were risky for me, because the authoritarian habitus had taken shape in me too. Even if I didn't commit atrocities, I would have become someone who acted in an authoritarian way.

At the end of the war, I was taken to Mauthausen by the Americans and saw what took place there. I didn't understand the full extent of it. Only through continuous reflection and by noticing the long-lasting susceptibility to Nazi ideology's ideal-filled nonsense did I gradually distance myself from that way of thinking.

Using the differentiation made by Droysen and Hoffmann, the deathbooks of the Mauthausen concentration camps are monuments from the era; my concrete texts are memorials to the era. They are extracted from materials in those death books, materials from the era, the daily entries about what happened.

more than anything, bob cobbing would like to spray printer's ink through a screen to be free of society's most cumbersome relic: preformed speech, which reduces language to formulae that appear en masse. repeating these formulae and estranging them through repetition is the first step of concrete speech; the second, reflecting and breaking open the brutality of the familiar; the third, formulating material in a new way.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 October 2024

About the Author :

Austrian author Heimrad Bäcker lived 1925 to 2003.

