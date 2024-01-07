|
Ædnan
Our Assessment:
B : interesting, both in form and content
Ædnan is a three-part, multi-generational and -voice verse epic focusing on the Sámi(-Swedish) experience from 1913 to the twenty-first-century Girjas trial (though the sequence of chapters is not entirely chronological).
The three parts are titled: 'Ædnan', 'Ædno', 'Ædni', with a Note explaining that in Northern Sámi: "Ædnan means the land, the earth, and my mother", while ædno is "the river" and ædni "the mother".
Do they even know(The fourth nation in question is, of course, Russia.)
With the 'Lapp Administration' (with 'Lapp' being a: "hateful word") -- here reaching them in 1920 --, the Sámi were no longer able to move as freely as they were used to:
We now had to forceThough one might expect an epic that begins with the birth of two sons to be their story across changing times, Axelsson subverts expectations. Nila is developmentally disabled -- with Ber-Joná admitting:
Nila's weaknessAnd:
RistinAnd clearly:
Never will heAslat, then, is his great hope -- but tragedy strikes, rendering the boy unable to fulfil his father's hopes. Nila is the one who survives -- though even he can't escape the baneful paternalistic influence of the authorities, down to:
He was taught toThe chapters jump ahead in time towards the end of the first section, and then to 1977 at the start of the second, chapters narrated by Lise also then jumping back, to, for example, 1956, and then ahead, to 2013, when her daughter Sandra has married a reindeer keeper:
And fights forThe Girjas trial victory is one Sandra celebrates -- while Lise wonders whether with it:
Will a new(Sandra does note: "Now we wait / for the State / to appeal", and the final ruling of the Swedish Supreme Court on the Girjas case only came in 2020, after the publication of Ædnan; the court did then affirm the Sámi rights -- cementing the victory spoken of here.)
Sandra also encourages her mother:
You have to writeLise's chapters -- just like the others -- are a patchwork of Sámi history and experience over this time -- including the sad stories of her and her brother's time at the Nomad School, the residential school where they were meant to be educated, but taken away from their families and their way of life. Language is part of that as well, as they are forced to speak Swedish, while the Sámi is neglected, with the adult Lise lamenting:
Am I that dumbSo also, while at school, Lise learnt all about Swedish history:
But of our ownÆdnan means, of course, to be a corrective to this (or at least a step towards one).
Sandra notes that at the Girjas trial the State's attorneys:
jeer at GirjasÆdnan is not a traditional written historical chronicle either, Axelsson adapting a very free poetic-epic form to tell a part of the Sámi story, and to give a broad sense of the Sámi(-Swedish) experience over the past century. Her slices of life only give bits of biography as well; like the verses themselves, almost everything here is spare, cutting to the essence. Axelsson is quite successful with this technique: Ædnan is deeper and broader than it's small word-count might suggest.
Loose, and with several narrators and leaping across time -- both forwards and back -- as it does, Ædnan is spread thin; one wishes at times that more of the gaps were filled, more background -- both familial and historical -- presented. Nevertheless, one does get a good sense, at least in general terms, of what the Sámi have had to deal with, and how they have been treated by the state (the Swedish state here, mainly), and the cost and effect, both on an individual and broader level.
The poetry is fairly effective as well -- especially in focusing attention on everything that is mentioned, the separation of lines and verses making for an effective halting kind of reading whereas some detail might be lost in longer-running sequences of lines as in prose.
Readers may well want more -- about the characters as well as Sámi history and life more generally --, as Ædnan is an epic in only some of its proportions, but it's certainly an interesting and often moving work, and also presents a good picture of the difficulties faced by indigenous life and culture in the world of modern nation-states.
- M.A.Orthofer, 15 January 2024
Swedish author Linnea Axelsson was born in 1980.
