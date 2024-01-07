Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Title: Ædnan Author: Linnea Axelsson Genre: Epic Written: 2018 (Eng. 2024) Length: 426 pages Original in: Swedish Availability: Ædnan - US Ædnan - UK Ædnan - Canada from : Bookshop.org (US)

An Epic

Swedish title: Ædnan

Translated by Saskia Vogel

August Prize, 2018

Our Assessment:



B : interesting, both in form and content

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Irish Times . 7/1/2024 Declan O'Driscoll Swedish Book Rev. . (2020:1-2) Brad Harmon

From the Reviews :

"Throughout the novel, the narrative voices allude to details, more implied than directly stated. (...) This unique novel beautifully conjures these losses and transitions within the flickering shadows of language." - Declan O'Driscoll, Irish Times





"The poetry is unornamented yet rhythmic, sparse on the page yet dense in pages. The poem’s polyphonic structure requires the reader to follow the weaving of various voices. Long phrases of simple words blow like the wind across dozens of pages, or perhaps a slow brook over stones, across different lyrical subjects (.....) Though written in Swedish rather than one of the Sámi languages, the book is an event in terms of the history, recognition, and, perhaps most significantly, representation of the Sámi people and their discrimination and oppression caused by the Swedish state’s colonisation of Sápmi" - Brad Harmon, Swedish Book Review

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Ædnan is a three-part, multi-generational and -voice verse epic focusing on the Sámi(-Swedish) experience from 1913 to the twenty-first-century Girjas trial (though the sequence of chapters is not entirely chronological). The three parts are titled: 'Ædnan', 'Ædno', 'Ædni', with a Note explaining that in Northern Sámi: "Ædnan means the land, the earth, and my mother", while ædno is "the river" and ædni "the mother".

The epic begins with the 1913 birth of two sons to Ber-Joná and Ristin, Aslat and Nila. The locale is: "Lake Gobmejávri, near to where Sweden, Finland, and Norway meet" -- and the fact that the Sámi lived and moved -- with their reindeer herds -- separately from these nations and across the artificial nation-state borders is a significant issue in their story -- with Sandra, narrating then in 2015, wondering about the jurors in the Girjas trial:

Do they even know

how we have been

removed between

four nations



—



Even though our land



this ground right

here that we named

long ago



—



Has always stretched

right across northern

Scandinavia and into the

Kola Peninsula

We now had to force

our herds to graze on

unfamiliar grounds



—



We were to be driven

from the forests fells

and lakes



Migration paths and songs

had to be stifled

stricken from memory



—



The memory of the herd



the calves' legs

that had always

guided us home

Nila's weakness

gnawed me

down to the marrow

Ristin

you said the boy belonged

to a more sensitive kind

which had but assumed

human traits

Never will he

be of use



in the reindeer forest

He was taught to

use a Swedish name



Nils

And fights for

every Sámi

question



as she puts it

Will a new

trust in the State

now begin to grow.

You have to write

your story down

Mama



write your history

Am I that dumb



that I can't manage

to keep my own

language alive



—



I just let it slip away



be driven from my children



—



So now Sandra

sounds like a book

no dialect at all



Trying

as a grown woman

to learn Sámi

with her children

But of our own

history not a word

was written



—



As if our

parents and we

had never existed



had never shaped

anything

jeer at Girjas

when they assert

their rights



—



Because they aren't

based on

written documents



like those that make up

Swedish culture



—



But on oral sources

archaeological sources and

the ground's sources

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 January 2024

About the Author :

Swedish author Linnea Axelsson was born in 1980.

