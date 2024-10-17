

The Failure



by

Giovanni Papini



Italian title: Un uomo finito

Translated by Virginia Pope

Also translated by Mary Prichard Agnetti, as A Man–Finished (1924)

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Ex Libris* F 2/1925 Frits Holm The NY Times Book Rev. . 30/3/1924 Lloyd Morris The Spectator* . 17/5/1924 James Young

(* review of a different translation)

From the Reviews :

"(T)he volume here under review, as a literary product, as a human document, as an argument, is indeed an utter, a dismal, a tragic-comic failure. (...) The book is probably one that today gives pain even to its author. To a reviewer, who prefers to praise, the task has been one of mild torment." - Frits Holm, Ex Libris





" The Failure is a novel by courtesy and a confession by explicit intention, but a complaint in effect. (...) Papini's embittered view of life is chiefly an inverted self-pity. (...) In The Failure Papini offers an explicit analysis of his mind and character as well as a document in confession, and, unlike the majority of such analyses which find their way into book form, Papini's happens to be largely accurate." - Lloyd Morris, The New York Times Book Review





is a novel by courtesy and a confession by explicit intention, but a complaint in effect. (...) Papini's embittered view of life is chiefly an inverted self-pity. (...) In Papini offers an explicit analysis of his mind and character as well as a document in confession, and, unlike the majority of such analyses which find their way into book form, Papini's happens to be largely accurate." - "This is God-Almightiness -- without grace -- without the tongue of flame which floods the soul with a light in which not only fellow-men but crocodiles and scorpions are seen to be aspiring to divinity. This light comes not unless a man accept his human smallness, not remorsefully but in all innocence and humility. Only then can he recognize his own humility. Only then can he recognize his own divineness. This operation of the soul comes through self-knowledge. But Papini will have none of self-knowledge." - James Young, The Spectator

The complete review 's Review :

Giovanni Papini wrote his novel-cum-memoir when he was barely into his thirties, and he had more than four decades ahead of him after its publication in 1913 (he died in 1956), but, yes, he already saw himself as washed-up. 'The failure' of the title translator Virginia Pope chose is perhaps too strong (or not: he does eventually sum up that: "It would be difficult, I believe, to find a man who has made a greater failure of his life"), but he certainly seems to have felt he was, as the original Italian title and that of Mary Prichard Agnetti's translation (published in the same year as Pope's !) have it, 'a man–finished'. (He certainly wasn't finished writing, however, continuing to churn out a heap of books; his collected writings are published in eleven fat volumes.)

In The Failure, Papini certainly puts himself through the wringer: he's a tortured soul, but to a great extent it's his own doing. Born to a humble but hardly desperately poor family he nevertheless resented how little he had in his youth, where: "a wretched middle class family gave me no actual suffering except for lack of real money". Soon enough, his complaints -- and the suffering he claims for himself -- take on much greater dimensions, as he finds that, at every step, he can not achieve what he hopes to achieve, not least because the world is set against him in so many ways, first and foremost in not recognizing his great genius.

Papini describes himself as ugly and clearly did not do well in attracting women (though apparently he went on to have an affair with Mina Loy at one point), and was a largely friendless, unpleasant child. What he could take solace in was books -- and his firm conviction in his own genius: as he puts it: "I was born with the disease of greatness in my brain" -- and:

Mine was not ambition, it was not vanity: it was pride, but real honest pride, the pride of a Lucifer, the pride of a god ! I wanted to be truly great, heroically great, epically great, immeasurably great.

I was smothered in facts, but facts were not enough for me. No matter how deeply I fathomed them, no matter how many of them I got put together, I could never exhaust the Infinite. The wealth of the particular which had been my sole wealth during the days of my disordered erudition seemed woefully meager to me now. My mind eager for vastness and completeness now hungered for universal concepts as the only food able to appease its appetites.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 October 2024

About the Author :

Italian author Giovanni Papini lived 1881 to 1956.

