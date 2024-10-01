the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 October 2024

1 October: Cercador Prize longlist | The Aunt Who Wouldn't Die review


1 October 2024 - Tuesday

Cercador Prize longlist | The Aunt Who Wouldn't Die review

       Cercador Prize longlist

       They've announced the longlist for this year's Cercador Prize for Literature in Translation, with two titles selected by each of the prize's five judges.
       There are ten finalists -- and I have seen just ... one of these.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Aunt Who Wouldn't Die review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay's The Aunt Who Wouldn't Die.

       A translation -- by Arunava Sinha -- from Bengali, this is one of the still all too rare translations-from-an-Indian-language titles that was published in the UK (by John Murray, in 2019) and the US (by HarperVia, in 2020), but it seems to have gotten practically no print-media coverage (not even in Publishers Weekly, etc.). It seems to have done okay nevertheless; still, disappointing to (not) see .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


