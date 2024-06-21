Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Comrade Papa



by

GauZ'



French title: Camarade Papa

Translated by Frank Wynne

B : effective takes, enjoyably done

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 21/6/2024 John Self TLS . 2/8/2024 Lara Pawson

From the Reviews :

"(F)unny, ebullient, often chaotic" - John Self, The Guardian





"GauZ' tells the tale of two individuals, separated by a century but connected in curious and, ultimately, rather beautiful ways. (...) If you are foolish enough to open this book with a set of assumptions about where it will go, prepare to be wrong-footed." - Lara Pawson, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Comrade Papa has two narrators who follow a similar trajectory, from western Europe to West Africa -- but a century apart. One is a boy who was born and has grown up in 1970s Amsterdam, the son of revolutionaries railing against capitalism:

To Comrade Papa, the Nether Lands is Patient Zero. Like science researchers, he and Maman came here so they could understand Patient Zero and find a vaccine for the world stalk-market disease.

To the Negrophobes, "The Negro is ignorant, the only thing he understands is a kick up the arse." To the Negrophiles, "The Negro is a big child, he needs to be educated with the firm but fair authority of a father." The tropics favour cut-and-dried philosophies. Nuance is never appropriate.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 October 2024

About the Author :

Ivorian author GauZ' (actually: Armand Patrick Gbaka-Brédé) was born in 1971.

