Our Assessment:
B : effective takes, enjoyably done
See our review for fuller assessment.
The complete review's Review:
Comrade Papa has two narrators who follow a similar trajectory, from western Europe to West Africa -- but a century apart. One is a boy who was born and has grown up in 1970s Amsterdam, the son of revolutionaries railing against capitalism:
To Comrade Papa, the Nether Lands is Patient Zero. Like science researchers, he and Maman came here so they could understand Patient Zero and find a vaccine for the world stalk-market disease.The parents' revolutionary ardor is so fervent that when Maman up and leaves: "Comrade Papa tells me that Maman has left to go to the socialist paradise of Comrade Hodja, the man in the clouds on the poster over her desk". (That would be Enver Hoxha, ruler of "Mama's Albanianist paradise".) The boy calls his father 'Comrade Papa', and the activist has tried to lead by example -- not least with the names he's given the boy: Illitch and Davidovitch (both: "from the glorious Red October" -- the middle names of Lenin and Trotsky) and Shaoshan (which the boy says is: "the Great Helmsman's middle name", though it is actually Mao's birthplace); his mother gave him the more prosaic name of: "Anouman, the bird man" After his mother leaves, Comrade Papa ships the boy off to relatives in the Côte d'Ivoire, convincing him that he'll: "be an undercover agent for Maman and me", and for the revolution.
The place Anouman is sent to is Assikasso -- the same place the other narrator came to, nearly a century earlier, a time when: "The future of these coastal lands as territories of France is being played out", as the colonial power consolidates its hold, vying with the British for territory in West Africa. This narrator is Maxime Dabilly, a young man who, after the death of his parents, escapes France for adventure in Africa -- despite it being a time when: "only two men in ten survive two years" in this challenging environment.
Much of the charm of the novel lies in how its narrators describe the world they encounter, from Anouman's descriptions of Amsterdam to both of their dealing with the very foreign worlds that they then wind up in. Dabilly describes many of the cultural differences -- but is observant enough to also realize that: "During our explorations, we too are being explored", and he's well aware of the constant different gives and takes here. Meanwhile, Anouman transposes his revolutionary spirit to small-town Assikasso and the school there -- leading the headmaster to observe: "We need to detoxify this child or we'll have serious trouble".
With brief historic vignettes interspersed in the text as well -- notably a grand one at the beginning of the novel describing the difficulties of landing at the colonial capital, Grand-Bassam, with its infamous riptide -- Comrade Papa offers a good, broad look at the time of the French consolidation of power in West Africa, with a great deal about the cultures and peoples the French encountered and dealt with. Anouman's more contemporary account is colored through the mind and eyes of a much younger narrator -- made clear also by his language, and his (often amusing) warping of words and terms ('stalk-market' for 'stock market', etc.), but is also revealing.
Dabilly notes that:
To the Negrophobes, "The Negro is ignorant, the only thing he understands is a kick up the arse." To the Negrophiles, "The Negro is a big child, he needs to be educated with the firm but fair authority of a father." The tropics favour cut-and-dried philosophies. Nuance is never appropriate.GauZ' has his protagonists open to more nuance, allowing them also room for growth. Unsurprisingly, also, a connection between the two narrators and their stories is eventually also revealed.
Comrade Papa is a fine, lively novel. GauZ' writes well, in both the voices of the more adult and insightful Dabilly as well as that of the confident indoctrinated youngster (who nevertheless proves adaptable). Ideologies -- colonial and revolutionary -- color much of the narratives, shaping how the narrators see their worlds, and how it is presented to them, but even for all of Anouman's sloganeering neither is completely held back by theirs. Both use what they are familiar with to provide structure, to retain some hold, but they also adapt and move beyond it.
Despite the connections, the two main narratives exert different pulls and don't quite strike a balance here. Nevertheless, the stories are very engaging, and engagingly told, with translator Wynne doing well in matching GauZ' creative word- and language-play.
- M.A.Orthofer, 2 October 2024
Ivorian author GauZ' (actually: Armand Patrick Gbaka-Brédé) was born in 1971.
