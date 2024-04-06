

The Villain's Dance



by

Fiston Mwanza Mujila



French title: La danse du vilain

Translated by Roland Glasser

Our Assessment:



B+ : enjoyably rambunctious ensemble-piece

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde diplomatique . 10/2020 Hubert Artus The NY Times Book Rev. . 18/2/2024 Anderson Tepper Süddeutsche Zeitung . 8/6/2022 Jonathan Fischer

From the Reviews :

"Comme il l’avait fait avec Tram 83, Mwanza Mujila met la fièvre dans une grande ville du pays. À ceci près : l’histoire a des ressorts plus politiques, plus dramatiques, plus ancrés dans le réel. Pour cette fiction de grande envergure, il joue d’une langue vivifiante, où s’affirme la beauté des « voyages clandestins » et des « transhumances déambulatoires » qu’offre la littérature." - Hubert Artus, Le Monde diplomatique





et des qu’offre la littérature." - "The plots and vendettas zig and zag, eventually intersecting. Throughout, the voices of the children strike some of the book’s most compelling notes. (...) Mujila’s frenetic energy is captured in rapturous language by Roland Glasser, translating from the French. Recalling the gritty, exuberant novels of the South African Zakes Mda (Ways of Dying) and the Congolese Alain Mabanckou (African Psycho), Mujila has brought to life a feverish tale of Africa’s underclass, whose demands -- like the author’s -- are hard to resist." - Anderson Tepper, The New York Times Book Review





"Mujila springt zwischen den Perspektiven, erzählt mal in Ich-Form, mal wie ein jovialer allwissender Märchenonkel. Dass diese Brüche nicht stören, liegt an der Agilität und dem Charme seiner Sprache. (...) Wenn Mujila verhandelt, was Literatur im Chaos vermag, dann webt er in seine Aliasse jede Menge biografische Fußnoten. Und spricht en passant über die großen Themen des postkolonialen Afrika: vom Raubbau an den Bodenschätzen über die innerafrikanische Migration bis zur Allgegenwart der Korruption." - Jonathan Fischer, Süddeutsche Zeitung

The complete review 's Review :

The Villain's Dance is set in Fiston Mwanza Mujila's native Democratic Republic of Congo -- whereby, as he writes in an Author's Note, here: "Zaire is the name most befitting the atmosphere and the life stories of the characters in this text", with the story set during the waning years of Mobutu Sese Seko's (mis)rule. Mobuto's fall, and the coming of a new regime, do feature, but the larger political situation is mostly only background; so too, most of the action is far from the capital, taking place in Lubumbashi -- the capital of once-secessionist Katanga -- as well as across the border, in Angola.

In fifty-four chapters -- presented with often long summarizing chapter-headings --, the novel shifts between several characters and their lives, with some overlap and then connection, the narratives also shifting between first and third person.

Among the significant figures are the larger-than-life Tshiamuena -- "'I am the doyenne of humanity !' she screamed beneath the tropical sun of the quarry mines", a timeless figure who claims: "that she was born in 1885, 1882, 1876, and even -- when she'd got out of bed on the wrong side -- 1492" (and, also, that she was born in Japan, in the 1930s, as Fumie Ogawa), who eventually goes to seek her fortune in Angola, among the diamond-miners. There are also street kids Ngungi and Sanza, whose base is around the city Post Office, hustling for money in various ways and happy enough with their street life -- even if occasionally lifted out or away from it. There's Monsieur Guillaume -- a poetry lover, especially of (Srečko) Kosovel ("At your age, he'd already created a whole world" Monsieur Guillaume tells young Sanza) -- who works for the governmental DDD intelligence service and has a wide net of informers he relies on. And there is Austrian Franz Baumgartner, who became obsessed with Zaire and moved there, even taking on Zairean citizenship; Tshiamuena tries to get him to write her memoirs (he's unenthusiastic, despite the rich material: "with al due respect, I couldn't give a shit about your phantasmagoric tales") and he works on a novel.

Much of local life revolves around music and nightlife -- and the 'Villain's Dance' of the title is the ultimate frenzy to lose oneself in: one dance-scene involving it it is described as: "A rapture verging on madness". And:

There were two versions of the Villain's Dance. The longer one lasted an hour and thirty-seven minutes; the shorter one, eighteen minutes -- sometimes ten when the DJ was blasted on glue.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 April 2024

About the Author :

DRC Congolese author Fiston Mwanza Mujila was born in 1981.

