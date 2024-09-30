

the complete review - fiction

The Aunt Who Wouldn't Die



by

Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay



Bengali title: গয়নার বাক্স

Translated by Arunava Sinha

গয়নার বাক্স was made into a film in 2013, directed by Aparna Sen

Our Assessment:



B+ : very nicely done

The complete review 's Review :

The four parts of The Aunt Who Wouldn't Die are alternatingly narrated by Somlata and her daughter, Boshon. Somlata comes from a poor family, and at eighteen is married off to thirty-two-year-old Chakor Mitra, from a once prosperous zamindar-family. While they still tried to give the appearance of a well-off aristocratic family -- "They never let go of an opportunity to impress people" -- they are just hanging on by selling off their once-extensive land-holdings and some of their gold.

Somlata's husband was: "blissfully unemployed" when she married him: "Being the scion of a feudal clan, he had been utterly spoilt as a child, encouraged to be indolent". From the first, Somlata is completely devoted to and passionately in love with her husband: "I lived and breathed for him" -- while also recognizing his limitations.

Various other family members live in the house into which Somlata moves when she gets married; among them is Pishima, her father-in-law's sister -- the aunt of the (English translation's) title --, who has three rooms all to herself on the second floor. Pishima was married when she was seven and already widowed when she turned twelve, and thus never experienced practically anything of life; as a widow, there's little she was allowed to do, and so she basically just roamed around her rooms: "There was nothing for her to savour in her life, no joy". The family only puts up with her because of her jewellery box, containing her dowry -- a fortune in gold. (The original Bengali title of the novel translates as 'jewellery Box'.)

Soon after Somlata joins the household, Pishima dies. Somlata is the first to find her -- and is instructed by the dead Pishima to retrieve the jewellery box and hide it elsewhere; she doesn't want the family getting its hands on it. Somlata does as she's told, and lets others then discover the dead aunt. There's a fuss when the jewellery box can't be found, but Somlata manages to keep her secret. But she then also continues to be haunted by Pishima, hearing her voice, left wondering: "Why did fate have to hold such ghastly things for me ?"

Eventually, Somlata does raid the jewellery box: the family's circumstances grow worse and worse and she knows something must be done, and so she nudges her husband to set up a shop and start earning some money. The ghost of Pishima is not supportive. Aside from her fury that Somlata sold some of her jewellery she curses her:

That shop of yours will perish. How could you turn a man from this family into a shopkeeper ? You'll be buried in a bucket of filth in hell. You'll have a stillborn baby, take my word.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 September 2024

About the Author :

Bengali-writing author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay (শীর্ষেন্দু মুখোপাধ্যায়) was born in 1935.

