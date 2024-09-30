|
A
The Aunt Who Wouldn't Die
B+ : very nicely done
The complete review's Review:
The four parts of The Aunt Who Wouldn't Die are alternatingly narrated by Somlata and her daughter, Boshon.
Somlata comes from a poor family, and at eighteen is married off to thirty-two-year-old Chakor Mitra, from a once prosperous zamindar-family.
While they still tried to give the appearance of a well-off aristocratic family -- "They never let go of an opportunity to impress people" -- they are just hanging on by selling off their once-extensive land-holdings and some of their gold.
That shop of yours will perish. How could you turn a man from this family into a shopkeeper ? You'll be buried in a bucket of filth in hell. You'll have a stillborn baby, take my word.Somlata's husband is no born businessman, but nudged along by the always supportive Somlata he makes a success of it; eventually the family is doing well again. There are a variety of hurdles -- including a woman Somlata's husband was involved with as well as a man who is attracted to Somlata -- but Somlata stays true to the husband she loves over all else.
The child they then have, Boshon, is adored by all -- and it is Boshon who manages to silence Pishima, who then disappears from Somlata's life. Yet her spirit apparently isn't entirely lost ....
When we first encounter Boshon, in the first section she narrates, she is not yet identified as Somlata's daughter. An attractive young woman, she already has suitors but turns them away: "I'm free, and I want to stay that way". But even she wonders: "I still do not know why I cannot trust the male of the species". Later, she will insist on moving into the three rooms Pishima have lived in, and which had stood empty (except for all her furniture) since her death; she insists: "I love living alone", reveling even in the: "eerie desolation blowing through the three rooms". Pishima does not speak to her as she did to Somlata, but is clearly still a presence, with a strong hold on Boshon, who seems fated then to follow in at least some of her great-aunt's footsteps .....
The Aunt Who Wouldn't Die is nicely, deftly told. Somlata depicts the family situation and the different characters in the household well, along with their difficulties adjusting to changed circumstances. Adaptation is ultimately relatively easy for most of them -- her husband and father-in-law balk at first, but quite quickly embrace the programme, with Somlata gently guiding them while staying in her role as traditional wife. Meanwhile, Pishima's bitterness is understandable, given her hard lot, and Mukhopadhyay neatly afddresses her sexual frustration.
Boshon is of an entirely different generation -- yet family, in its various ways, has a hold on her as well, with the lightly supernatural touch here effective but fortunately not overplayed.
The Aunt Who Wouldn't Die is a charming and agreeable short novel, impressively well-crafted.
- M.A.Orthofer, 30 September 2024
Bengali-writing author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay (শীর্ষেন্দু মুখোপাধ্যায়) was born in 1935.
