

the complete review - fiction

Eclipse



by

Hirano Keiichiro



general information | our review | links | about the author

Title: Eclipse Author: Hirano Keiichiro Genre: Novel Written: 1998 (Eng. 2024) Length: 136 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: Eclipse - US Eclipse - UK Eclipse - Canada L'éclipse - France from : Bookshop.org (US)

Japanese title: 日蝕

Translated by Brent de Chene and Charles De Wolf

With an Introduction by Brent de Chene

Akutagawa Prize, 1998 (II)

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : strong, and well done

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

In Eclipse a pastor at a provincial parish recounts events from decades earlier, in 1482, when the young Dominican friar on the academic track had just completed his studies. Among Nicolas' student-possessions was a manuscript with many pages missing; eventually figuring out that it was Marsilio Ficino's translation of the Corpus Hermeticum, he was eager to find a complete edition. None was to be found in Paris, but someone told him that he might have better luck in Lyon, and, eager to find this and similar texts, he makes his way there -- postponing taking up (and possibly forsaking) the professorial position waiting for him.

As a student, Nicolas was: "regarded as a quaint and eccentric Thomist", but he is also intrigued by other thinkers, such as Duns Scotus and Nicholas of Cusa, and, regarding pagan philosophies, thought it possible: "to subordinate and absorb them within the body of theology, for, in fact, they contain much that is true". When in Lyon he hears of someone who has been pursuing alchemy in a nearby village and makes his way there; it is here that most of the story is set.

The would-be alchemist is Pierre Dufay, a man obsessed with finding the philosopher's stone:

Pierre repeatedly and adamantly pointed to the necessity of creating the lapis philosophicus, while criticizing Saint Thomas for making no mention thereof. Finding the stone was Pierre's only goal

According to him, the contemporary Inquisition had to deal not only with doctrinal interpretation, but also with those individuals who enter into carnal relations with the devil and hold blasphemous ceremonies.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 October 2024

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Japanese literature

Index of Akutagawa Prize-winning works under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Japanese author Hirano Keiichirō (平野啓一郎) was born in 1975.

- Return to top of the page -