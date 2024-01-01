the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 January 2024
1 January:
Indian books in English translation, 2023 | 2024
go to weblog
return to main archive
1 January 2024
- Monday
Indian books in English translation, 2023 | 2024
Indian books in English translation, 2023
At Scroll.in they report how This reader compiled a list of 117 Indian books in English translation published in 2023, and they helpfully provide Chittajit Mitra's full list.
Great to see how much is getting translated from Indian languages -- but disappointing how little of it makes it to the US/UK .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
2024
A new year ! -- and., I suppose, a big one at the complete review, which will celebrate its twenty-fifth anniversary in 2024 -- on 5 April; mark your calendars !
I'm not really sure how to mark that milestone, though it seems like something that should be celebrated.
We'll see .....
2023 was a somewhat slow and meh year, as I got to fewer books than I would have liked to -- only 150 reviews were posted, and none scored an "A+" or "A" rating (there was one of each in 2022).
Traffic was up significantly at the site for the year as a whole, but Google's latest rejigging of their search results towards the end of the year saw pages listed much farther down among search results, leading to a swoon in traffic in November and especially December compared to 2022.
I'll have final numbers and all the 2023 site statistics for you in a few days.
I have grand but no specific ambitions for the year, though I fear that, for various reasons, the reviewing pace will be as sluggish as it was in 2022, i.e. closer to 150 reviews again than the 200 or so I'd like to manage.
Looking ahead, no specific titles or authors stand out too much, but I should manage the usual wide range; I seem to be drifting increasingly away from contemporary coverage and will perhaps try to get to a few more new books.
Looking up from my books, the global situation doesn't look all that promising in 2024 -- with the American presidential election season sure to be the loudest (and most drawn-out and annoying) distraction, and far too many on-going military conflicts the most dispiriting.
At least the reading and reviewing provide some hold, if not the longed for real escapism.
Here's hoping that we all can make the best of it, come what may !
I do wish you all a wonderful 2024 -- and, as always and in particular, a lot of good reading !
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (21 - 31 December 2023)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2024 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links