A Long Fatal Love Chase



by

Louisa May Alcott



Written for serial publication in 1866, A Long Fatal Love Chase was first published in 1995

was first published in 1995 Originally published in the UK as The Chase

With an afterword by Kent Bicknell

Our Assessment:



B : rough and fast fare -- but with some neat bits and surprises

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Entertainment Weekly B- 15/9/1995 Lisa Schwarzbaum The NY Times Book Rev. . 10/9/1995 Stephen King The Washington Post . 3/9/1995 Maureen Corrigan

From the Reviews :

"The combination of feminist principles and florid writing style makes for a curious read: There’s a lot of bosom heaving and eye flashing; yet at its core, Love Chase showcases an alluring, inspiring, made-for-movies heroine." - Lisa Schwarzbaum, Entertainment Weekly





showcases an alluring, inspiring, made-for-movies heroine." - "It's a suspenseful and thoroughly charming story, a strange but not unpalatable crossing of the Brothers Grimm and V.C.Andrews. It ends on a darker note than any modern editor would be comfortable with, I suspect, but one in chilling harmony with any contemporary newspaper's front-page story of domestic abuse escalating into madness and murder." - Stephen King, The New York Times Book Review





"A Long Fatal Love Chase and the stories collected in Behind a Mask (with the exception of the extraordinary title tale) are well-wrought specimens of 19th-century Gothic melodrama, exhibiting all the fright-a-minute exuberance as well as the musty mannerisms of the form. (...) Rosamond's evasive energies begin to flag two-thirds of the way through the novel, and though Tempest makes quite a convincing stalker, he pops up with such predictable regularity that his threat-quotient wanes." - Maureen Corrigan, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

A Long Fatal Love Chase is a work that Louisa May Alcott "dashed off", as editor Kent Bicknell says in his afterword, in August and September 1866, but that was turned down by the pulp fiction publisher who had solicited it as: "too long & too sensational". One of several works she wrote in the genre, this one was put aside and forgotten -- easily enough, after Alcott's breakout success with the first part of Little Women in 1868 -- and only rediscovered more than a century later, finally then published in 1995.

Pulp fiction it is, with Alcott signaling loud and clear what is to come in the novel's opening paragraph, with its protagonist proclaiming:

"I tell you I cannot bear it ! I shall do something desperate if this life is not changed soon. It gets worse and worse, and I often feel as if I'd gladly sell my soul to Satan for a year of freedom."

"More than a year since you stole me like a pirate, Phillip. How short the time seems, and how happy !"

I like the chase, it is exciting, novel and absorbing. I have tried and tired of other amusements, this satisfies me and I am in no haste to end it. Upon my soul, Rose, it gives a new interest to life and makes my wooing wonderfully varied and delightful.

I got it where I get most of my ideas, out of books. The house is full of them and I've nothing to do but read.

I tried love, glory and pleasure; none satisfied me, and, weary of the world, I left it. It was a mistake, but being young and enthusiastic I felt that I should give my best to God and not wait till I had but the dregs of life to offer.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 January 2024

About the Author :

American author Louisa May Alcott lived 1832 to 1888.

