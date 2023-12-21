the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 December 2023
21 December:
Sahitya Akademi Awards | New World Literature Today | Maigret and the Saturday Caller review
go to weblog
return to main archive
21 December 2023
- Thursday
Sahitya Akademi Awards | New World Literature Today
Maigret and the Saturday Caller review
Sahitya Akademi Awards
The Indian Sahitya Akademi -- the National Academy of Letters -- has announced (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) the winners of this year's Sahitya Akademi Awards, a leading Indian literary award honoring works of literature in each of twenty-four languages.
(The official press release helpfully also includes the longlists of works considered in each language, but for just the winners see also, for example, the Scroll.in report.)
Nine of the winning titles were poetry, while six were novels and five short story collections.
The English-language winner is Requiem in Raga Janki, by Neelam Saran Gour; see also the India Viking publicity page.
Surprisingly/suspiciously many of the winners were selected unanimously by the respective juries.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
New World Literature Today
The January-February 2024 issue of World Literature Today is now available online, with a spotlight on 'The NSK Neustadt Prize: Gene Luen Yang', as well as the usual variety of good material -- including, of course, the extensive book review section.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Maigret and the Saturday Caller review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Georges Simenon's Maigret and the Saturday Caller.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (11 - 20 December 2023)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2023 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links