the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 December 2023

21 December: Sahitya Akademi Awards | New World Literature Today | Maigret and the Saturday Caller review


21 December 2023 - Thursday

Sahitya Akademi Awards | New World Literature Today
Maigret and the Saturday Caller review

       Sahitya Akademi Awards

       The Indian Sahitya Akademi -- the National Academy of Letters -- has announced (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) the winners of this year's Sahitya Akademi Awards, a leading Indian literary award honoring works of literature in each of twenty-four languages. (The official press release helpfully also includes the longlists of works considered in each language, but for just the winners see also, for example, the Scroll.in report.)
       Nine of the winning titles were poetry, while six were novels and five short story collections.
       The English-language winner is Requiem in Raga Janki, by Neelam Saran Gour; see also the India Viking publicity page.
       Surprisingly/suspiciously many of the winners were selected unanimously by the respective juries.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       New World Literature Today

       The January-February 2024 issue of World Literature Today is now available online, with a spotlight on 'The NSK Neustadt Prize: Gene Luen Yang', as well as the usual variety of good material -- including, of course, the extensive book review section.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Maigret and the Saturday Caller review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Georges Simenon's Maigret and the Saturday Caller.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


