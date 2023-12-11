the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 December 2023

11 December: narrating eu:rope | Yambo Ouologuem | Time's top 10 fiction titles of 2023


go to weblog

return to main archive


11 December 2023 - Monday

narrating eu:rope | Yambo Ouologuem | Time's top 10 fiction titles of 2023

       narrating eu:rope

       They've announced that The EU launches new website to introduce the wealth of European literature to Japan -- "enabling Japanese bibliophiles and publishing professionals to explore the thriving, multi-cultural literary landscape of the EU", narrating eu:rope.
       Looks like a good idea, to have information about/from all the EU members at a single site.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Yambo Ouologuem

       In The Observer Vanessa Thorpe writes how African writer ruined by row with Graham Greene finally gets chance to shine, as Penguin Classics will be bringing out a new edition of Yambo Ouologuem's Bound to Violence in the spring (as Other Press already has in the US) -- occasioned, of course, by the appearance of Mohamed Mbougar Sarr's prix Goncourt-winning The Most Secret Memory of Men in English.
       It's certainly good to see it in print and getting attention.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Time's top 10 fiction titles of 2023

       Like many other outlets, Time has announced its top 10 fiction titles of 2023.
       The only one of these that I've seen is their top choice -- Catherine Lacey's Biography of X.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (1 - 10 December 2023)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2023 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links