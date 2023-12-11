the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 December 2023
11 December:
narrating eu:rope | Yambo Ouologuem | Time's top 10 fiction titles of 2023
11 December 2023
- Monday
narrating eu:rope | Yambo Ouologuem | Time's top 10 fiction titles of 2023
narrating eu:rope
They've announced that The EU launches new website to introduce the wealth of European literature to Japan -- "enabling Japanese bibliophiles and publishing professionals to explore the thriving, multi-cultural literary landscape of the EU", narrating eu:rope.
Looks like a good idea, to have information about/from all the EU members at a single site.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Yambo Ouologuem
In The Observer Vanessa Thorpe writes how African writer ruined by row with Graham Greene finally gets chance to shine, as Penguin Classics will be bringing out a new edition of Yambo Ouologuem's Bound to Violence in the spring (as Other Press already has in the US) -- occasioned, of course, by the appearance of Mohamed Mbougar Sarr's prix Goncourt-winning The Most Secret Memory of Men in English.
It's certainly good to see it in print and getting attention.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Time's top 10 fiction titles of 2023
Like many other outlets, Time has announced its top 10 fiction titles of 2023.
The only one of these that I've seen is their top choice -- Catherine Lacey's Biography of X.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
© 2023 the complete review
