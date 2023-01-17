Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

I Have Some Questions for You



by

Rebecca Makkai



Our Assessment:



B : very contemporary (in every sense) and solid murder-mystery variation

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times A 10/2/2023 Lucy Scholes The Guardian . 17/2/2023 Laura Wilson The NY Times Book Rev. A- 20/2/2023 Hamilton Cain The New Yorker . 27/2/2023 Katy Waldman Wall St. Journal . 17/2/2023 Tom Nolan

From the Reviews :

"This is a novel that combines the smarts of literary fiction with the thrills of a whodunnit, topped with all the divertissements of the best boarding school-set dramas. (...) I Have Some Questions for You speaks loudly to the moment, but nothing about it feels faddy. Makkai is an exciting and talented storyteller, and this novel is a triumph." - Lucy Scholes, Financial Times





speaks loudly to the moment, but nothing about it feels faddy. Makkai is an exciting and talented storyteller, and this novel is a triumph." - "Makkai places her fictional murder firmly in the context of violence against women, cancel culture and our obsession with true crime. (...) Makkai doesn’t shy away from moral complication in this impressive and complex novel." - Laura Wilson, The Guardian





"A New Hampshire boarding school in winter, snow-marbled; an unsolved mystery; the shadows of dark academia -- all weave together in a spellbinding work that underscores how we’re constrained within the bubbles of our biases. (...) I Have Some Questions for You is unabashedly Makkai’s #MeToo novel, brimming with mordant wit, alluding to high-profile predators and a controversial list of male media offenders. (...) Makkai’s strategy -- pegging social justice onto the frame of a thriller - doesn’t always hold together; her detours into preachy op-ed-speak disrupt the tempo. I Have Some Questions for You slows, speeds up, slows again. But gradually the beauty of the novel’s structure reveals itself (.....) I Have Some Questions for You lacks the richer hues of this author’s earlier books, but it’s whip-smart, uncompromising and (mostly) a pleasure to read." - Hamilton Cain, The New York Times Book Review





is unabashedly Makkai’s #MeToo novel, brimming with mordant wit, alluding to high-profile predators and a controversial list of male media offenders. (...) Makkai’s strategy -- pegging social justice onto the frame of a thriller - doesn’t always hold together; her detours into preachy op-ed-speak disrupt the tempo. slows, speeds up, slows again. But gradually the beauty of the novel’s structure reveals itself (.....) lacks the richer hues of this author’s earlier books, but it’s whip-smart, uncompromising and (mostly) a pleasure to read." - "The new book, a murder mystery set at an élite boarding school, is being marketed as an irresistible whodunnit. But it also joins a growing number of critiques of true crime, with Makkai charging the genre on three counts: exploiting real people for entertainment, chasing gore rather than studying systemic problems, and objectifying victims, most of whom are pretty, white, rich, and “young, as we prefer our sacrificial lambs.” (...) Makkai sharply conveys the insidiousness of misogyny. But, in blurring the line between dead-girl stories and shitty-man stories, she raises a tricky question: Should the tropes of #MeToo receive the same scrutiny as those of true crime ?" - Katy Waldman, The New Yorker

The complete review 's Review :

I Have Some Questions for You basically begins with narrator Elizabeth 'Bodie' Kane returning to Granby, the New Hampshire boarding school where the Indiana girl spent her high school years. It's January 2018, almost twenty-three years after she graduated, and she's been invited to teach a two-week course there -- and she actually takes on two: one on podcasting (Bodie has her own "lauded podcast", Starlet Fever, "a serial history of women in film -- the ways the industry chewed them up and spat them out") and one on film studies.

Granby holds some strong memories for Bodie, not least because three of her classmates died senior year: two in a car accident, and Thalia Keith, Bodie's roommate, who was murdered. (She and Thalia were friendly but not particularly close, despite being roommates.) They caught and convicted Omar Evans, the twenty-five-year-old head athletic trainer at Granby, of the crime, but it's clear that neither the police investigation nor his defense lawyer put all that much effort into the case and investigation; he did confess -- after lengthy interrogation -- but quickly recanted that confession. Admittedly, the facts -- to the extent that the authorities gathered them -- made him an obvious suspect -- not least because:

(H)is only alibi is that he was alone in the same building where she died, at the time she died. Which is not an alibi. That's the opposite of an alibi.

The dosage of my antidepressant is such that I haven't cried actual tears in a decade, but there are times when I want so badly to cry that I make all the noises of crying, press my fists into my eyes so I feel something similar.

My first instinct was to explain myself, but there was no way that didn't make everything worse. Apology would make it worse, too, for everyone involved; I knew how the internet worked.

By three a.m., unable to close my eyes, I was looking at timelines on Reddit. Reading everything I could about the details and circumstances of Thalia's death no longer felt like a trapdoor to anxiety; it felt more like the single rope on hand as every life raft around me sank. If holding on meant staying up till the sky lightened, so be it.

American author Rebecca Makkai was born in 1978.

