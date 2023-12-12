Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Distress



by

Greg Egan



Our Assessment:



B : ambitious science fiction with a solid pay-off, but overcrowded along the way

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 22/6/1997 Gerald Jonas San Francisco Chronicle . 13/7/1997 Daniel Marcus

From the Reviews :

"Such a strong opening presents Egan with a problem: how can he sustain the narrative energy ? Unfortunately, he opts for excess. (...) Egan's theme is the power of ideas, and he dutifully provides a brief precis of each concept he introduces. But with so much going on, he has no time to follow any one theme to sufficient depth. The result is a dizzying intellectual adventure that moves too fast for its own good." - Gerald Jonas, The New York Times Book Review





"One gets the feeling at times not of reading a novel, but of witnessing an extended conversation Egan is having with himself on subjects ranging from biotechnology to particle physics to social theory. It's a little messy and it makes for a dense, chewy, sometimes difficult read, but it works. Egan knows his material, has a keen talent for extrapolation, a vivid imagination and a passion for intellectual banter." - Daniel Marcus, San Francisco Chronicle

The complete review 's Review :

The opening lines of Distress certainly grab the reader's attention:

"All right. He's dead. Go ahead and talk to him."

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 December 2023

About the Author :

Australian author Greg Egan was born in 1961.

